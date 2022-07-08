The running mate to Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate has made his first reaction since his nomination

Datti Baba-Ahmed said Obi has the capacity to build a Nigeria which every citizen across the globe desires

According to Baba-Ahmed, Peter Obi, who has served as a former governor of Anambra state will not mismanage Nigeria's money

Dati Baba-Ahmed, the newly announced running mate to the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi has highlighted why he accepted to serve as the party's vice-presidential candidate.

Daily Trust reports that Baba-Ahmed said he decided to team up with the former governor of Anambra state because he believes in Obi's capacity to make Nigeria live up to its billing.

Datti Baba-Ahmed has assured citizens that Peter Obi will not mismanage the nation's wealth. Photo: Labour Party

Source: Twitter

Speaking at the formal unveiling of the vice-presidential candidate in Abuja on Friday, July 8, Baba-Ahmed said he has trust in Obi.

He added that he is sure the Labour Party presidential candidate would not mismanage Nigeria's wealth as he has shown his management capability during his tenure as governor of Anambra state.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Peter Obi, Labour Party set to make huge announcement as Doyin Okupe steps down

On Thursday, July 7, the vice-presidential candidate for the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election announced his withdrawal from the race.

Doyin Okupe confirmed that he has submitted his withdrawal letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

According to Okupe, the Labour Party's national chairman would announce a replacement for his position shortly.

Peter responds to claim that 'Obiedients' are violent, cyberbullying opponents, others into supporting him

Contrary to claims that his supporters are violent and bullying people into supporting his cause, the Labour Party presidential candidate had described such as false.

Peter Obi alleged that his opponents are paying some jobbers to infiltrate his supporters and are bullying people to make his people appear violent.

According to Obi, he is being vilified and called all sorts of names like someone who is incompetent among other hateful things.

Peter Obi finally reveals those currently running down affairs of Nigeria

The presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party had said that Nigeria is currently facing a series of challenges because there are incompetent people in key sectors of the nation's economy.

Obi assured that should he become the next president of Nigeria in 2023, he would ensure that the round pegs are placed in the round holes.

The former Anambra state governor also confirmed that he intends to work with young smart minds as the president of the country.

Source: Legit.ng