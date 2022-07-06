Peter Obi, the presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party has said that Nigeria is currently facing series of challenges because there incompetent people in key sectors of the nation's economy

Obi assured that should he become the next president of Nigeria in 2023, he would ensure that the round pegs are placed in the round holes

The former Anambra state governor also confirmed that he intends to work with young smart minds as the president of the country

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Wednesday, July 6, said that the affairs of Nigeria are currently being run by those not competent enough to do so.

Speaking on Arise Television Morning Show which was monitored by Legit.ng, the former governor of Anambra state confirmed that key sectors of the nation's economy are being piloted by ‘vehicle drivers’ instead of professional and certified pilots.

Peter Obi said he would ensure that the drivers of Nigeria's affairs are competent. Photo: @bekee_g

Responding to inquiries on what he would do different should he emerge the next president of Nigeria in the 2023 general elections, Obi assured would work with young and smart minds in pulling the country out of its present state.

His words:

“Nigerians have consistently hired vehicle drivers instead of hiring qualified pilots to lead the nation.

“My commitment is to let our campaign dwell on challenges in the country. There are a lot of problems besieging this country.

“This country will soon default on its debt servicing. This is what should be preoccupying us now. Universities have shut down and we are talking about who we’ll vote for. Let’s deal with the issues."

Campaigning for the 2023 presidential election

Speaking on the upcoming election, Obi encouraged an issue-based campaign that would ensure the best candidate is elected in 2023.

He warned that the 2023 election should not be based on religion, or ethnicity but on an agenda to save Nigeria which he said is in a coma.

He added:

“This election will not be based on ‘my turn’, ethnicity, and religion. It will be based on a Nigerian agenda to save this Nigeria. Nigeria is in a coma, and it needs a specialist, and that is why I’m offering to save its life or it will die.

"I’m appealing to people to vote to save Nigeria, and to save Nigeria is to hire the best.

“Nigeria is in a coma and needs an expert to save it. I am appealing to Nigerians to vote for me as the best man for the job and not because of primitive consideration."

Obi further added that he does not want the electorates in the country to vote for him because he is of the southeast extraction but based on what he can deliver to the Nigerian populace.

