Contrary to claims that his supporters are violent and bullying people into supporting his cause, the Labour Party presidential candidate has described such as false

Peter Obi alleged that his opponents are paying some jobbers to infiltrate his supporters and are bullying people to make his people appear violent

According to Obi, he is being vilified and called all sorts of names like someone who is incompetent among other hateful things

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has debunked the claim that his supporters who popularly refer to themselves as 'Obidients' are violent and vilify his opponents on social media (online) and offline.

Speaking on the Morning Show on Arise Television on Wednesday, July 6, the former governor of Anambra state, clearly stated that he does not agree with the claim that his supporters are violent people.

Peter Obi has debunked the claim that his supporters are violent people. Photo: @bekee_g

Source: Twitter

Obi also alleged that his opponents have successfully infiltrated his supporters using some paid agents who speak ill against others.

His words:

"Well let me tell you, I don't agree entirely. Some of those people you're hearing or who are vilifying people are not my supporters.

They are people who have been paid by my opponents to infiltrate my supporters and do wrong and then they say it is Peter Obi's supporters."

Adding that he has become one of the most abused on the internet and offline spaces, Obi confirmed that he has heard people say things like, "he is not competent" among others.

He said:

"I am telling you and today people are being paid, in fact, what they say and do to me is far more than what they do to any other... People are being paid to say all sorts of things about Obi.

Lebelling me... He's incompetent and anything just like the issue of my son."

My son is not a member of IPOB - Peter Obi

Obi's son had been accused of supporting the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) led by Nnamdi Kanu.

A photo of a young man dishonouring the Nigerian flag by standing on it in Germany was circulated on the internet with the claim that he is Oseloka Obi, a son of the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Although the claim had earlier been debunked by the director-general of the Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe, the presidential candidate said the misinformation being spread about his son is one of the attacks he has suffered at the hands of his opponents.

He said:

"My son like I said is a hard-working young man."

He also affirmed that all he wants to keep doing is to show love to people including all those who have in one way or the other done hateful things to him.

He added :

"That's why you even see me apologise and they've said to me you have to stop apologising, but this is me. I want to show people love when they show hatred."

Source: Legit.ng