Amid the controversy trailing the certificate of APC national leader and aspirant Bola Tinubu, as well as his choice of running mate, his daughter, the Iyaloja-General of Lagos, is working for the presidential bid of her father

In making sure her father's effort yields positive results, Chief Mrs Folashade Tinubu Ojo led women leaders to the residence of Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Kalu

Meanwhile, Folashade, in a recent interview, disclosed her father is fit to take on the affairs of the nation come 2023 and noted he has 'done well' for the country

Chief Mrs Folashade Tinubu Ojo, the Iyaloja General of Lagos and daughter of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, July 6, led women leaders to the residence of Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, on a courtesy visit.

The former governor of Abia state and APC presidential candidate took to his Facebook page and shared photos from the visit.

Tinubu's daughter visit Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. Photo credit: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, Kalu did not reveal the details of the meeting and the purpose of the visit as well but both are APC chieftains.

He wrote:

"Chief Mrs Folashade Tinubu Ojo- the Iyaloja General of Lagos and daughter of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu led women leaders to my residence on courtesy visit this evening. Photos attached."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of the Senator and reacted to the development.

Valen Tino wrote

"He's Coming To Rescue Nigeria From Buhari's Disastrous Legacy."

Evangelist Michael Kingsley said

"Peter Obi is the best.

"No other but, PO."

Daniel E. O Agbonifo prayed

"Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the next president of Federal Republic of Nigeria, by the special grace of God."

Echezona Diamond said

"Orji Uzor Kalu, I pity people who supports you. May God have mercy on you. Saboteur."

Isaiah Idika stated

"You better become Obidient sir."

Prosper Okpani noted

"Oga senator if you want to win stop campaigning for our great grandfather to be our leader."

Excel Akah claimed

"They will soon bring the Iyaloja general stuffs to the whole of Nigeria. To them, leadership is all about family business."

