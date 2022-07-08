Popular reality star Tacha has appealed to Nigerians to stop sitting on the fence ahead of the 2023 general elections

Tacha applauded Femi Otedola for showing support for Bola Tinubu as she told Nigerians to pick a side whether Tinubu, Atiku and Obi

She said if any of the presidential candidates made sense to her, she would pitch her tent with him as she begged Nigerians to get involved

With a few months to the Nigerian general elections, popular Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Tacha has appealed to Nigerians to pick a side and vote for their preferred candidate.

Reacting to the moment businessman Femi Otedola showed support for Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Tacha said she loved the Nigerian billionaire.

She added that politics is all about interest and people need to get involved.

Tacha advises Nigerians to get involved in politics. Credit: @tacha

Source: Instagram

She said people have the right to choose whoever they want.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In her words:

“I love what Femi Otedola did..I might get into a conversation with Tinubu tomorrow and he's making sense to me, don't be surprised I'll be part of his campaign, same with Atiku and Obi."

On church and politics

Tacha asked what the church in Nigeria is doing regarding politics, and she said they need to get involved and stop saying God has not spoken to them.

She urged churches to encourage members to pick their Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

On Banky W contesting

Tacha said Nigerians should support popular singer Banky W, who is contesting in the 2023 elections. According to her, he is draggable and would be dragged if he fails to perform.

See the post below:

Internet users react to Tacha's comments

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from social media below:

amalupeter:

"She don get alert o."

senatorodeh:

"God bless you my sister… na Election, nor be appointment of ur choice of thinking… Vote and not fight.. We all want a better Nigeria .. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria ."

2023: Femi Otedola endorses Bola Tinubu

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, visited the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in France.

Otedola shared a picture of the visit to the former Lagos state governor on Tuesday, July 5, via his verified Twitter page.

The businessman, who described Tinubu as his ‘great friend’, prayed that the APC presidential candidate wins the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng