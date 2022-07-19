Supporters of Peter Obi in Adamawa state conducted a roadshow to create awareness over the presidential candidacy of the Labour Party flag bearer

The supporters mainly youths and women littered on the popular Atiku Abubakar Road in Yola with several placards

Shop and business owners around the area also closed down their shops in solidarity with the presidential candidate of the Labour Party

Youths in their thousands stormed the streets of Yola, Adamawa state's capital city in support of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

The youth under the aegis of the Coalition of All Peter Obi’s Campaign Supporters shut down the popular Atiku Abubakar Road in Yola.

The Guardian reports that shops along the said road were shut down as traders came on in drives to cheer youths and women who carried placards during the rally.

Youths in their numbers stormed the streets of Yola in Adamawa state in support of Peter Obi of the Labour party. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: UGC

Some of the placards carried by the Adamawa state 'Obidients' had several inscriptions supporting the presidential candidacy of Obi ahead of the 2023 election.

Speaking at the rally, Jeremiah Peter who spoke on behalf of all the Obi's supporters in the state said that the roadshow was organised to inform the people of Adamawa that only Obi has the key to saving the children of the poor.

Peter noted that having Obi as a preferred presidential candidate for the 2023 general election is based on his competence, credentials, age and what he would be bringing to the table.

He suggested that Obi's capabilities and qualities even during his time as Anambra state's governor have placed him above other contestants.

Peter urged Nigerians to vote for candidates based on their qualities and not ethnicity, region or religion.

He also pointed out that the roadshow was aimed at sensitising the people of the state on the importance of registration for Permanent Voter Card (PVC) ahead of the 2023 polls.

Nollywood actor Kenneth Okonkwo speaks on effects of 'Obidients' movement on APC, other parties

Members of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party are said to be rattled by the 'Obidient' movement.

This disclosure was made by a Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo who just resigned his membership from the APC.

According to Okonkwo, Peter Obi's supporters are adhering to the principles of marketing to sell their political product to the people for a better Nigeria.

Peter responds to claim that 'Obiedients' are violent, cyberbullying opponents, others into supporting him

Contrary to claims that his supporters are violent and bullying people into supporting his cause, the Labour Party presidential candidate had described such as false.

Peter Obi alleged that his opponents are paying some jobbers to infiltrate his supporters and are bullying people to make his people appear violent.

According to Obi, he is being vilified and called all sorts of names like someone who is incompetent among other hateful things.

Source: Legit.ng