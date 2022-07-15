Members of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party are said to be rattled by the 'Obidient' movement

This disclosure was made by a Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo who just resigned his membership from the APC

According to Okonkwo, Peter Obi's supporters are adhering to the principles of marketing to selling their political product to the people for a better Nigeria

Nollywood actor and politician, Kenneth Okonkwo has said that supporters of Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate are effectively rattling octogenarians within the ruling All progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking on the Morning Show with Rueben Abati on Arise Television, Okonkwo, who has just resigned his membership with the APC said Obi's supporters popularly referred to as Obidients are effectively marketing their preferred presidential candidate.

Kenneth Okonkwo has said that Peter Obi's supporters are rattling key stakeholders in APC and PDP. Photo: Peter Obi, Kenneth Okonkwo

Source: UGC

He also debunked claims that Nigerians from the northern part of the country who are mainly Muslims would not vote for a Christain candidate.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Anybody who is telling you that northern Muslims will not support a Christain candidate is telling you a false statement.

"And that is the problem with bringing octogenarians to manage your party and manage the affairs of government."

Confirming that he has become a Peter Obi supporter, Okonkwo described himself as being 'Obicentric', a new coined word different was Obidient, ObiDatti which is commonly used by the supporters of the Labour Party's presidential candidate.

He said:

"I am 'Obicentric' but I have not joined any party because that is the ticket that has actually provided for me that stability, that youthful energy that we need to change the system of Nigeria."

Further reacting to questions on claims that members of the ruling party and the Peoples Democratic Party have described the Labour Party as social media movement, Okonkwo said the All Progressives Congress members were the originators of an internet sensation.

Also citing key activities which led to the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari and victory gathered by the APC in the build-up of the 2015 general election, Okonkwo said the ruling party members were the originators of social media buzz for politics.

His words:

"Do you remember the time that APC was campaigning in 2015? They were the originators of internet sensation and so why are they crying if it is not making any impact?

"When I read business administration, they taught me that the strategy of marketing starts with drawing attention, we call it AIDA principle; attention, interest, desire before action.

"So stimulating the attention of the people is the first thing you have to do when you want to market a product, and they (Obidients) are doing it effectively well. And that is why those people are rattled."

Dati Baba-Ahmed speaks on becoming Peter Obi's running mate, gives key reasons

The running mate to Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate had made his first reaction since his nomination.

Datti Baba-Ahmed said Obi has the capacity to build a Nigeria which every citizen across the globe desires.

According to Baba-Ahmed, Peter Obi, who has served as a former governor of Anambra state will not mismanage Nigeria's money.

Peter responds to claim that 'Obiedients' are violent, cyberbullying opponents, others into supporting him

Contrary to claims that his supporters are violent and bullying people into supporting his cause, the Labour Party presidential candidate had described such as false.

Peter Obi alleged that his opponents are paying some jobbers to infiltrate his supporters and are bullying people to make his people appear violent.

According to Obi, he is being vilified and called all sorts of names like someone who is incompetent among other hateful things.

Source: Legit.ng