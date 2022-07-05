Seems like there is an imminent breakdown in negotiation for a merger between the Labour Party and NNPP

Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi has been urged to shun any form of negotiation for a possible merger with the NNPP

Similarly, NNPP stalwart, Buba Galadima also reiterated that there have been to merger talks between both parties

A chieftain of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, on Monday, July 4 dismissed conversations that the party is on the verge of merging with Labour Party (LP) ahead of the 2023 presidential polls, the Guardian newspaper reported.

Galadima made this known during an interview with Arise TV while addressing the position of the NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso and that of LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Buba Galadima stated vehemently that Peter Obi does not stand any chance in the north, unlike Kwankwaso. Photo: NNPP

Source: Twitter

As gathered by Legit.ng, Galadima during the interview revealed that the duo were not having talks on a merger, rather they were looking at a possible ‘electoral alliance.’

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“We are not discussing a merger with LP. What we are discussing is an electoral alliance between the candidate of NNPP and the candidate of LP.

“I chaired the negotiation for 13 good hours and we have an understanding on almost all the issues raised except one – which is who should be the presidential candidate and who should deputise for him.”

‘Kwankwaso a stronger candidate than Obi’, says Galadima

While aggregating the chances of both candidates, Galadima stated that Kwankwaso was a stronger and more influential candidate than Peter Obi in northern Nigeria.

Galadima went further to explain why Kwankwaso cannot run as a vice-presidential candidate for Peter Obi.

He said:

“If Kwankwaso deputises Obi, it is not the ticket of Obi that will gain currency, it is Atiku that will benefit because as far as we are concerned if Kwankwaso steps down to be vice-presidential candidate, the people from this part of the country are likely to vote one of their own who is running as president.”

He, however, stated that If Obi considers being running mate with Kwankwaso, he stands a better chance to retain his followers.

Stop Negotiations with NNPP, POSN tells LP, Obi

Meanwhile, talks from the LP block have suggested that the Labour Party and Peter Obi should end any form of negotiation with the NNPP.

Making this suggestion, a director in the Peter Obi Support Network (POSN), Mr Jones F. C. C. Onwuasoanya.

Onwuasoanya attributed Kwankwaso’s interview with Channels TV as a clear indicator that there is a huge ideological difference between both political parties.

Onwuasoanya said:

“An in-depth analysis of Kwankwanso’s utterances and arguments on the TV programme gives the disturbing impression that the former Minister of Defence might be aiming to be an ethnic-inspired candidate, rather than a new Nigeria patriot and advocate, which the Obi campaign is hinged on.

2023: Peter Obi urged to pick Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as running mate

Meanwhile, Peter Obi has gotten a very strong recommendation on who should be his running mate at the 2023 polls.

Former presidential aspirant, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed has been suggested as a possible running mate for Obi.

Baba-Ahamad has served as a lawmaker, both in the lower chamber and the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

Peter Obi not a hater of northerners, says aide

In another development, the spokesperson to Peter Obi, Valentine Obienyem has debunked claim that the Labour Party presidential candidate is a religious bigot.

Obienyem, in a statement on Thursday, June 30, said some faceless groups, sponsored by political opponents, are responsible for spreading falsehood about Obi due to his growing popularity.

The statement comes in reaction to earlier reports which claimed Obi didn’t respond appropriately to the killing of some northerners in Anambra back in March 2006.

Source: Legit.ng