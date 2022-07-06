A group, comprised of some foundational members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the aiges of Progressives Foundation Movement (PFM) has urged the national leadership of the party not to forward the name of Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe as 2023 party’s governorship candidate for Plateau state.

In a statement released Wednesday in Abuja and signed on behalf of others by Mr. Jacob Gyang, Elder Victor Useni and Musa Ardo, called on the APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to

summon an all important stakeholders meeting with all the aggrieved aspirants and stakeholders of the party in Plateau state to address "these very critical issues and allegations.

"Resist and rescind every form of pressure from Governor Lalong to forward the name of Dr. Nentawe whose authentic membership of our great Party remains a doubt to INEC as the commission’s deadline draws near.

"Pick someone from among the aggrieved aspirants who is more acceptable and popular and whose membership we are sure of as a substitute for Nentawe who is seen within and beyond our State as a stooge of the Lalong administration.

"This is more so considering the poor performance score-card of the incumbent administration in the State. Any wonder the Governor has literally relocated to Lagos State where he has been lobbying for the VP slot to Tinubu. For we can bet that the Party would fail if it banks on the Lalong-led government to retain power in 2023 amidst mounting oppositions.

Source: Legit.ng