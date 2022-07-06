Unknown gunmen attacked the deputy governorship candidate of the APC in Rivers state, Innocent Barikor

The incident happened on Tuesday night, July 5, while Barikor was stepping out for a meeting in an undisclosed location

Though APC deputy governorship candidate escaped, his police orderly was killed on the spot by the gunmen

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Innocent Barikor, the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state, has escaped an alleged assassination in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The Nation reported that the gunmen who were after Barikor, however, killed his police orderly on the spot.

The APC deputy governorship candidate was said to have left his office at the GRA on Tuesday night, July 5, for a meeting in an undisclosed location without knowing that some gunmen were waiting for him outside.

An anonymous source cited by The Nation said on sighting Barikor, the gunmen opened fire.

“Barikor escaped by the whiskers but his police orderly was not fortunate because the bullets hit and killed him on the spot,” the source was quoted as saying.

APC scribe reportedly confirms attack

Legit.ng gathers that the deputy publicity secretary of the APC, Darlington Nwauju, has confirmed the attack.

Nwauju called for a thorough investigations into the incident and asked the Inspector-General of Police to wade into the matter.

Reacting, the police spokesman in Rivers state, DSCP Grace Iringe-Koko, said it was not a case of assassination.

Her words:

“It was not an assassination. Actually a policeman was shot. I think he was the target because they saw him with a rifle. Nothing happened to the candidate. We are investigating the incident and the place has been surrounded”.

