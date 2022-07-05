Armed bandits have attacked an ‘advance team’ of presidential aides in Katsina leading to injuries to two people, an official has said.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, confirmed the attack in a statement on Tuesday, July 5

The attack occurred near Dutsinma, Katsina state, as the convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of Buhari’s trip to Daura for Sallah

Katsina - Bandits, on Tuesday, July 5, opened fire on the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina state, according to a report by Daily Trust.

According to presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, Nigeria’s number one citizen was not in the convoy at the time of the attack but security operatives and an advance team heading for Daura, Buhari’s hometown, ahead of Sallah, was attacked near Dutsinma in Katsina.

He said the attack was repelled by “gallant presidential guards”, Premium Times also reported.

“The Presidency has described as sad and unwelcome, the shooting incident near Dutsinma, Katsina State, at the convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of the President, Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Daura for Sallah.

“The attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy.

“Two persons in the convoy are receiving treatment for the minor injuries they suffered. All the other personnel, staff and vehicles made it safely to Daura.”

Panic as hoodlums attack northern lawmakers, injure 6, damage vehicles

In another report, suspected hoodlums have attacked some lawmakers as the crisis rocking the Bauchi State House of Assembly degenerated on Monday, July 4.

The hoodlums numbering 50 stormed a guest house located on Sir Kashim Ibrahim Road, a few meters away from the Bauchi State Government House and attacked the lawmakers who were holding a meeting.

The hoodlums reportedly injured six members, smashed cars and windows of the houses turning everything in the house upside down. The incident was said to have happened at 4.00pm. This came hours after yet-to-be-identified arsonists attempted to burn down the House of Assembly complex but were prevented by security agencies who responded swiftly.

Source: Legit.ng