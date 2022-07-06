Some female members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Akwa Ibom state have been attacked

They were assaulted when gunmen invaded a Corpers’ lodge in Uyo, the state capital, on Wednesday, July 6

According to reports, the gunmen invaded the area on tricycles at about 1:00 am and carted away valuables, including laptops, cell phones and money

On Wednesday, July 5, unknown gunmen invaded the National Youth Service Scheme Corpers’ lodge located along Udo Ekong Ekwere street, off Information Drive in Uyo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State and assault women occupants.

The Punch reports that the gunmen who stormed the area by 1:00 am that on tricycles carted away valuables including laptops, cell phones and cash.

Gunmen attack Akwa Ibom NYSC lodge. Photo credit: National Youth Service Corps - NYSC

Source: Facebook

Details emerge

Some of the corps members who spoke with newsmen the following morning lamented that there was no help anywhere during the attack despite the cry for help.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Corpers narrate sad ordeal

One of the corp members who identified himself as Emeka Emmanuel said:

“They arrived on a tricycle, popularly called Keke and immediately started operation. They beamed high-intensity torchlight everywhere and pounced on every door with heavy iron and threatened to shoot us if we fail to cooperate.”

A female Corps member, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, while fighting back tears, said her phones, laptop, cash were forcefully taken away from her after the hoodlums gained entrance into her room from the back door.

She explained:

“You know at that period of the night, most of us females, we used to sleep naked and the suddenness of the attack caught us unprepared. They beamed the torch through the window and threatened to shoot if the door is not quickly opened.”

Another female colleague lamented:

“I have never heard of this anywhere in Nigeria, even in the North, where insecurity is at the highest peak, that Corpers could be deliberately targetted, molested, and robbed by criminals at gunpoint. Is it because we are not from Akwa Ibom that no one could hear our shouts and come to save us?”

Bandits attack Buhari's convoy in Katsina state

The incident comes hours after armed bandits attacked an ‘advance team’ of presidential aides in Katsina leading to injuries to two people.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, confirmed the attack in a statement on Tuesday, July 5.

The attack occurred near Dutsinma, Katsina state, as the convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol, and media officers ahead of Buhari’s trip to Daura for Sallah were waylaid.

Residents raise alarm as terrorists attack Kuje prison in Abuja

Gunmen suspected to be terrorists are currently attacking the Kuje correctional facility in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, according to Sahara Reporters.

Multiple sources quoted in the report said the gunmen invaded the facility around 10 pm but security operatives were able to repel the attack.

One of the sources said:

“Can you hear the gunshot, we are under serious attack.”

Source: Legit.ng