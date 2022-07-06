Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has reportedly been picked as the deputy governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos

Akindele was reported to have emerged as the deputy governorship candidate after beating five other nominees for the position

One of the sources who confirmed the development, however, said her selection is yet to be officially announced by the party

Lagos, Nigeria - A report by Daily Trust states Funke Akindele, Nollywood actress popularly known as ‘Jenifa’, has been chosen as the running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos.

Akindele reportedly emerged as the deputy governorship candidate after beating five other nominees for the position.

Funke Akindele spotted with the PDP governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran. Photo credit: @cbngov_akin1

Source: Twitter

Multiple sources close to the party’s governorship candidate in the state, Dr Abdul Azeez Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor, and the leadership of the party in the state, confirmed the development, according to Daily Trust.

It was gathered that the running mate would be unveiled at a soon to be held event.

Five names had earlier been shortlisted for the position. They included Ms Akindele; former governorship aspirant, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour; former Senatorial candidate for Lagos East, Yeye Shobajo, another governorship aspirant, David Kolawole Vaughan known as DAKOVA and Engr. Teslim Balogun.

Resistance from party stakeholders

A picture of Jandor and Akindele had since gone viral suggesting the Nollywood actress has been chosen as the candidate.

But there was serious resistance from some stakeholders of the party which led to the delay in finalising the selection of the running mate.

It was, however, gathered that the governorship candidate was able to convince the party’s stakeholders, citing the popularity of Jenifa among the youth population and the fact that she hailed from Lagos East Senatorial District, precisely Ikorodu.

A source close to the governorship candidate confirmed the selection of Akindele but added, “it has not been announced officially.”

Tonto Dikeh emerges ADC deputy governorship candidate in Rivers

In related development, popular controversial actress Tonto Dikeh has also emerged the deputy governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The mum of one shared a campaign poster on her Instagram page and expressed gratitude to the governorship candidate of the ADC for picking her as his running mate.

Tonto also shared the goals their administration seeks to achieve if they get voted into office and called on people to get their Permanent Voter's Card (PVC) to join their movement.

