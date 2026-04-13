A Nigerian lady has publicly mentioned the winner of the 2026 UEFA Champions League, which she saw in her dream, and it triggered mixed reactions

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League is currently in the quarter-final stage, with the second-leg matches scheduled for April 14 and 15

The UEFA Champions League Final will take place on May 30, at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary, and the lady mentioned a Spanish side she saw winning it in her dream

A lady, known on X as @_babygirlabby, has caused a commotion on the social media platform after sharing her dream about the team that won the UEFA Champions League in her dream.

The UEFA Champions League is now down to eight teams and is in its quarter-final stage.

A lady says she saw Barcelona winning the Champions League in her dream. Photo Credit: @_babygirlabby, @ChampionsLeague

Source: Twitter

UCL: Lady mentions winner she dreamt of

In a tweet on April 6, the lady revealed that Spanish side Barcelona emerged as the winner of the ongoing Champions League. She tweeted:

"I had a dream that Barcelona won the Champions League."

Her tweet gained huge traction, amassing 90.6k views, 7.6k likes, 1.1k retweets and over 400 comments. While some people hoped her dream would happen, others dismissed it.

The lady's bio shows that she is a Barcelona fan.

A lady says she dreamt that Barcelona won the UEFA Champions League. Photo Credit:@ _babygirlabby

Source: Twitter

See her tweet below:

UCL: Lady's dream triggers mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's dream below:

@JohnMark4lf said:

"It’s happening live and not a dream. Wake up.

"Barca are winning the UCL this season."

@Main_Meech20 said:

"Have bookmarked this.

"Will come back to this when we lift the trophy."

@deknle said:

"I had the same dream too. Looking like that we have something in common."

@reallest_ideal said:

"A very valid dream and it shall come to pass."

@SketyP said:

"Bookmarked. If e happen, we must to put you for “cult”. Culers go make you happy."

@EvertonIlunga said:

"Go back to sleep, finish that dream and come tell us how."

@seyishay39 said:

"Your dream is not valid ooo.

"Go and sleep then wake up again."

@taptapsend1 said:

"We need you to keep dreaming… please don’t wake up noww We need the trophy."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man with 13 accurate predictions had forecasted the outcomes of the UEFA Champions League second-leg clashes.

Chelsea, Liverpool get major UCL boost

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United had received a major Champions League boost after Arsenal's win against Sporting Lisbon in the quarter-final first leg clash.

Arsenal defeated Sporting Lisbon 1-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final clash at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on Tuesday, April 8. Kai Havertz came off the bench to score a dramatic 91st-minute winner, giving the Gunners a crucial advantage ahead of the second leg and boosting their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

UEFA awards an additional Champions League place to the two best-performing leagues across its three club competitions: the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. England has topped the rankings for most of the season, with all nine of its representatives reaching the knockout stages. Arsenal’s victory over Sporting Lisbon has now confirmed that the Premier League will receive an extra slot for the 2026/27 Champions League.

Source: Legit.ng