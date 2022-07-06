Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will get the support of Yahaya Bello's loyalists in the 2023 presidential election

One of the support groups of the Kogi governor has vowed to deliver the state 100 percent to Tinubu during the election

Governor Bello is said to have directed the group to ensure Kogi state is delivered for Tinubu's presidency in 2023

FCT, Abuja - A group, GYB Network 4 Asiwaju, has assured the national leadership of Tinubu Support Groups (TSO) that arrangements have been put in place to deliver the state for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, by 100 percent.

The assurance came on Tuesday, July 5 when the Kogi state coordinator of GYB Network 4 Asiwaju, Alhaji Haddy Ametuo, visited the national coordinator of TSO in Abuja, Hon Jame Faleke.

While Ametuo is the group's coordinator, the incumbent APC deputy national publicity secretary, Hon. Murtala Yakubu Ajaka is the national coordinator for GYB Network for Asiwaju.

In a statement released on Wednesday, July 6 in Abuja by the state coordinator, he said the visit to Hon. Faleke was used to discuss some strategies for the 2023 general elections.

According to Ametuo, Kogi state APC under the leadership of Governor Bello has been repositioned and strengthened beyond the reach of opposition political parties.

The coordinator told Faleke that Governor Bello was committed and has directed the group to ensure Kogi state is delivered 100 percent for Bola Tinubu's presidency in 2023.

His words:

"The visit is strategic in the sense that the foot soldiers of Governor Yahaya Bello are coming to pledge our support to ensure that our party emerges victorious in the forthcoming presidential election.

"We have heard from our principal Governor Yahaya Bello and we are ready to work assiduously not to lose a single vote in Kogi state. We have assured our brother, Hon. James Faleke to be rest assured that Kogi will deliver Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu 100 percent.

"We are using this medium to tell opposition political parties that Kogi is a no-go area where their Dubai plans can be executed."

The statement, however, said Hon Faleke, who is currently representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, was elated and commended the leadership of GYB Network 4 Asiwaju on the initiative.

2023: Igbo group vows to vote Bola Tinubu in presidential election

Meanwhile, the Ndigbo in APC Lagos, have expressed assurance to vote en-bloc for the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential poll.

The leader of the group and aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Joe Igbokwe, made the declaration at a crucial and special meeting of the group, held in Ikeja, Lagos.

Those in attendance were the group’s coordinators, women leaders, vice chairman, board of trustees members, youth leader, Ndi Ezes, among others.

Hope Uzodimma says Tinubu's certificate controversy is a non-issue

On his part, Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has reacted to the controversy surrounding the certificates of Tinubu.

According to Governor Uzodimma, the issue would have been since resolved if the Independent National Electoral Commission record-keeping is efficient, and its server functional.

He said there would have been no need for Tinubu to make fresh submissions of his documents.

