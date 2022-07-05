Folashade Tinubu-Ojo got a presidential welcome at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja recently

The Iyaoloja of Lagos was received by various APC women and youth leaders in the Federal Capital Territory

Tinubu-Ojo is the current market women leader in Lagos state, although some of her loyalists say her influence is felt across the country

FCT, Abuja - Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, the daughter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday, July 5 got a royal welcome at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Tinubu-Ojo was welcomed to the Nigerian capital by the APC members who thronged the airport to receive her.

Tinubu-Ojo was received by APC women and youth leaders at the airport. Photo credit: @APCYSFORUM

Source: Twitter

Abdulazeez Abubakar Kaka, APC zonal youth leader, made this known in a tweet he posted with photos of the event.

He wrote:

“I alongside Deputy National Women Leader of the APC @ApcDNWL and other stakeholders had the privilege of officially welcoming the Ìyál'ọ́jà of Lagos state, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.”

The APC youth leader, however, didn't state why Tinubu-Ojo was visiting the Federal Capital Territory.

Tinubu-Ojo is the current market women leader in Lagos state, although some of her loyalists say her title covers the whole of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng