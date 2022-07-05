The camp of Governor Nyesom Wike has called for Iyorchia Ayu to vacate his seat before it can back Atiku Abubakar's presidential bid

This is coming amid a widening rift between the Rivers state governor and the PDP's presidential candidate

Sources claim that the bone of contention is an initial promise that after the emergence of a northern candidate, a southerner will lead the party

While the rift between Governor Nyesom Wike and Atiku Abubakar is getting wider and the 2023 presidential election is nearer, a tough condition has been given to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s candidate before he can get massive support.

The condition which is that Iyorchia Ayu must quit as the party's national chairman is coming from the camp of the Rivers governor.

According to a report by The Nation, Wike's strategists are insisting that Atiku should honour an alleged initial promise that once the PDP presidential candidate emerges from the north, a southerner will take over as the party's national boss.

However, the response to this from Atiku’s camp is that Ayu can only step aside after the 2023 general elections.

In the midst of this, the general worry among PDP leaders is that the party may not be able to win the 2023 poll if it loses what some call swing states like Rivers, Lagos and Kano.

Naturally, all of this is not good for the party as it is drastically affecting its unity and readiness to face the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

A source who spoke with the newspaper noted:

“The party is drifting and party leaders are concerned. The National Working Committee (NWC) is divided now.

“Some governors, ex-governors, ex-ministers and founding fathers of the party like a former National Security Adviser Gen. Aliyu Gusau, ex-President of the Senate Bukola Saraki, Governors Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Douye Diri and Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, ex-Governors Henry Seriake Dickson, Sule Lamido, Babangida Aliyu, Boni Haruna and others are with Atiku.

“But from Wike’s camp, a new set of power brokers is emerging. They include Governors Seyi Makinde and Samuel Ortom, ex-governor Hassan Dankwambo, Ayodele Fayose and Donald Duke, a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke (SAN), many senators and members of the House of Representatives..."

