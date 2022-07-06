Peter Obi has reacted to Rabiu Kwankwaso's remark that the north will not vote for any southeastern in 2023

In a chat with journalists on Wednesday, July 6, the Labour Party's presidential candidate advised Kwankwaso to rise above tribalism

Obi said he wants to be the president of Nigeria, not Kwankwaso's running mate, because he knows the solution to the nation's problems

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has called on his counterpart in the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to grow above ethnicity.

Obi said this in response to Kwankwaso's earlier remark that the north will not support any candidate from the southeast in 2023.

Obi called on Kwankwaso to rise above tribal politics (Photo: @KwankwasoRM, Peter Obi)

Source: Facebook

During an interview with Arise TV on Wednesday, July 6, the former Anambra governor stated that it is because of comments like this that Nigeria is where it is in terms of security, education, and economy.

Don't vote based on tribe, Peter Obi advises

The southeast politician said he wants Nigerians to vote for him irrespective of his ethnicity because he knows the solution to the nation's predicament and is willing to solve the problem.

In the interview monitored by New Telegraph, he said:

“The comments from Kwankwaso are the reasons why we have 100million Nigerians in poverty, all the challenges we have as a nation, and reason of insecurity in Nigeria because rather than voting competence, we are voting based on the Primitive concept of tribalism.

“Show me where you can buy food cheaper because you are from southeastern, southwest, and northern Nigeria.

“Our universities are closed and we are talking about tribalism.

“I don’t want people to vote for me because I am Igbo, from Southeast; but vote for me because I am a Nigerian willing to save this country.

“Kwankwaso said I have the knowledge of the problem of the country which is economy but yet want me to be a vice president: but why can’t I be the presidential candidate to implement the ideas? Let me tell you, I have the knowledge to start pulling Nigerians out of poverty.”

Peter Obi reveals crucial preference for running mate

Meanwhile, Obi said he preferred a younger person as his running mate for the 2023 general elections.

The former Anambra state governor stated this on Wednesday, July 6.

Obi added that instead of recycling old hands who have been in power for donkey years, he prefers a younger person, someone who has value to add to the country.

