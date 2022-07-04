In the opinion of Rabiu Kwankwaso, the Labour Party has no chance of winning the 2023 presidential election

The Kano former governor's thinking is that majority of those supporting Peter Obi are from one part of the country, the southeast, which, according to him, is not enough

However, Kwankwaso said he is interested in picking a running mate from the region to end the marginalisation it has suffered over the years

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential flagbearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), on Sunday, July 3, told journalists that the Labour Party (LP) does not have what it takes to emerge victorious in the 2023 elections.

Kwankwaso's reason

Giving his reason for this position, Kwankwaso noted that most of the persons throwing their weight behind the LP's candidate, Peter Obi, are from the southeast, which is just one geopolitical zone in the country, Daily Trust reports.

Kwankwaso said Labour Party cannot win the 2023 presidential election (Photo: @KwankwasoRM, Peter Obi)

The former Kano governor stated that to win a presidential election, a given candidate needs the support and votes of persons from most parts of Nigeria, a fact which he said the constitution is very intentional about.

He said:

“In PDP, they (South East) are completely out; so also in the APC. The only opportunity now is the NNPP. We are aware that on the social media, the young men and women of the south East extraction are working towards getting the presidency, but the facts on the ground is that even if the entire zone or any zone in this country decides to vote for a particular person, that person, going by the provision of our constitution can not be president. I think the Constitution is deliberate to ensure that everybody in the country is involved.

“Today, many people in the South East believe that they are being marginalised and it will even be worst, if they are not involved in the 2023 project. Labor Party as it stands today can not certainly win an election because the support is mainly from a particular zone and the figures there can not earn anybody a presidential position."

Another potential running mate

He said he is interested in picking a running mate from the southeast because over time the region has felt marginalised in national politics.

Kwankwaso said he is opting for Obi, Kingsley Moghalu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), or any key person of Igbo extraction.

