The interest of politicians comes to play during elections as they cross carpet from one party to another until they are considered

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, members of the nation's two major parties in Nigeria have been defecting based on their keen interest in the game

Meanwhile, their fate is still hanging as the battle shifts from the ruling APC and the PDP to the new party, the Labour Party in the forthcoming general elections

A wave of defection has hit the National Assembly, with several members switching parties and more lawmakers expected to announce their switch.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) appears to have been the hardest hit by the development, as lawmakers who have left the party outnumber those who have joined it, especially after the political parties’ primaries.

The aggrieved members who are not happy with the outcome of the primaries that was conducted a few weeks back then crossed over to opposition parties, The Punch reports.

Aggrieved APC lawmakers who are unhappy with the outcome of the party's primaries, defects to PDP, NNPP, others. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

The reason for the defection

The National Assembly members, who failed to get the tickets of their various parties in their effort to run for re-election to the federal parliament, started to come in as soon as the primaries were over and the candidates were revealed and announced.

Factors to consider

Some of these losers are well-known, while others are ranked and skilled, and some of them have all of these qualities.

Some legislators voiced their surprise at the failure of their colleagues who they thought were politically stronger.

According to formal notification and floor announcements, the Senate is currently experiencing more defections than the House of Representatives.

Amaechi should have been renominated as minister - Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator representing Kaduna central senatorial district, has said President Muhammadu Buhari should have re-nominated Amaechi recently.

Amaechi had resigned to contest for the APC presidential ticket but lost to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Sani said Amaechi should have been allowed to complete some of the railways he started, as well as some negotiations in the ministry of transportation.

Will 22 senators leave APC, top party chieftain reveals what will happen

Meanwhile, the idea that about 22 senators will defect from the Senate ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to other parties has been dismissed by spokesperson of the Senate, Ajibola Basiru.

It was reported that Basiru said it was true that some of the senators were having issues but they would soon be resolved.

In his reaction to the threat of possible mass defection of the senators, Basiru said it was impossible for those senators to jump ship.

