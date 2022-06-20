The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been berated for substituting the name of Bashir Machina who won the Yobe North senatorial district primary with Ahmad Lawan's name

A lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi said that such action shows that the ruling party has no respect for constitutional democracy

Olajengbesi also called on Machina to ensure he seeks redress in the court of law with the hope of reclaiming his mandate from the party and Lawan

A human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi has condemned the submission of the Senate President's name as the candidate for the Yobe North senatorial district in place of Bashir Machina without the former's participation in the party's primary.

The Cable reports that Olajengbesi described the action by the APC as a disgrace to the ruling party.

A human rights lawyer has said that APC lacks respect for constitutional democracy.

Source: Facebook

He also said that the removal of Machina's name to submit that of the Senate president shows that the ruling party has no respect for constitutional democracy.

The Punch reports that Olajengbesi who is the principal partner at Law Corridor cautioned against the continuation of such illegality and actions alien to decent democracy by the APC.

In a statement released on Sunday, June 19, Olajengbesi urged Machina to seek redress in the court of law in order to reclaim his mandate.

His words:

“The APC has just disgraced and embarrassed itself as a shameless party with no respect for constitutional democracy which President Muhammadu Buhari preaches.

“Going by the provisions of Section 84 of the Electoral Act 2022 signed by the President, the APC cannot just foist anybody on other contestants, not especially in this case where Machina contested the election and won whilst Lawan was busy chasing his presidential ambition which was met with preposterous defeat as he didn’t even come close to the first three in terms of votes cast by delegates."

Seeking redress against APC and Ahmad Lawan

Olajengbesi also said it will benefit Nigeria's democracy if Machina seeks redress against the party's impunity and illegal activities.

Calling on Lawan to take a bow, Olajengbesi noted that there is nothing wrong with the Senate president's 24-year long stay in the National Assembly coming to an end.

"There is nothing absolutely wrong with Lawan’s 24-year rubberstamp tenure in the national assembly coming to an end in 2023. It is this sit-tight syndrome that has destroyed democracy in Nigeria and Africa as a whole."

The removal of the name of Bashir Sherrif Machina from the APC list of senatorial candidates is causing unease in the ruling party.

Machina had described the absence of his name in the said as illegal and is insisting that he is not stepping down.

He is the candidate of the APC in Yobe North Senatorial District ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Investigations from media sources had it that Senate President Ahmad Lawan's name had been enlisted among senatorial candidates of the APC ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The decision of the APC came after Bashir Sherrif Machina, the candidate for Yobe North Senatorial district repeatedly refused to step down for Lawan who lost the ticket by contesting for the presidency at the primary.

In a list of APC senatorial candidates made available to it, Lawan's name was seen.

