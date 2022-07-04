Peter Obi's best bet ahead of 2023 is to accept to be Rabiu Kwankwaso's running mate according to Buba Galadima

The NNPP chieftain noted that age is on Obi's side unlike Kwankwaso who is older than the Labour Party presidential candidate

Galadima also stated that Obi is better suited to be vice president because of his experience in economic issues

FCT, Abuja - Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the New Nigerian People’s Party, NNPP has said there is no southeast presidential candidate that believes in the concept of a new Nigeria like Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of his party.

Galadima, who made this assertion on Monday, July 4 while speaking on Arise TV, noted that Kwankwaso’s drive for a new Nigeria was a product of the past 30 years.

Peter Obi has been advised by Buba Galadima to be Kwankwaso's running mate. Photo credit: @PeterObi

His words:

“No southeast candidate believes in a new Nigeria as we do; we want someone that can believe in Nigeria, not a tribal Nigeria. We have been working on this project for over 30 years.”

Asked why Kwankwaso can’t be Peter Obi’s running mate, Galadima replied:

“The arithmetic is against Peter Obi, it’s only Kwankwanso that can deliver the mission to new Nigeria. It’s God’s time for Kwankwaso to be president. We spoke about primordial sentiments.

“If you now make Peter Obi the president at 60, by the time he finishes eight years, Kwankwaso would have been 74/75. The young men will now say he is too old to run for president.

“But, if you allow Senator Kwankwaso to run for president, and Chief Peter Obi becomes his vice president, it means at the time Senator Kwankwaso will be finishing, Chief Peter Obi would have been 67/68 and therefore, strong enough to run for the president of Nigeria.

“Additionally, I want people to know that the development strides that Kwankwaso has done in Kano is unprecedented and the kind of economy Peter Obi has managed in Anambra is unprecedented.

“Therefore, the vice president's province is managing the economy of our country. If you make Peter Obi manage the economy as vice president, and Kwankwaso manages the development of the country, it will bring this country together and unify it.”

Peter Obi not a hater of northerners, says Aide

Meanwhile, the media aide to Obi, Valentine Obienyem, has denied reports that his principal is a religious bigot and a hater of people of northern Nigerian extraction.

Obienyem, in a statement on Thursday, June 30, said some faceless groups, sponsored by political opponents, are responsible for spreading falsehood about Obi due to his growing popularity.

The statement comes in reaction to earlier reports which claimed Obi didn’t respond appropriately to the killing of some northerners in Anambra back in March 2006.

2023: Igbo group vows to vote massively for Bola Tinubu

On its part, an Igbo group, under the auspices of Ndigbo in All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos, have expressed assurance to vote en-bloc for the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential poll.

The leader of the group and aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Joe Igbokwe, made the declaration at a crucial and special meeting of the group, held in Ikeja, Lagos.

Those in attendance were the group’s coordinators, women leaders, vice chairman, board of trustees members, youth leader, Ndi Ezes, among others.

