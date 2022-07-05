Peter Obi supporters have advised the Labour Party presidential candidate to discontinue talks with Rabiu Kwankwso

One of the support groups rooting for Obi stated that Kwankwanso will be a liability rather than an asset

The group also described Kwankwaso as a religious bigot who should not be anywhere the seat of power

FCT, Abuja - The Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) has called for the immediate discontinuation of the negotiations and alliance between the Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP).

The group said the NNPP’s presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwanso's continuous association with the Peter Obi candidacy will be a liability rather than an asset.

Peter Obi has not said a word publicly about his rumoured discussions with Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

They said Kwakwanso’s utterances and those of his aides as well as key supporters have continued to raise eyebrows among patriotic Nigerians who are driving the Peter Obi electoral revolution out of their conviction on his competence and unquestionable patriotism.

In a statement on Monday, July 5, the spokesman of POSN, Onwuasoanya Jones, said the move became necessary following Kwakwanso’s recent utterances.

Part of the statement read:

“It has therefore become pertinent to advise the leadership of the LP to immediately call off any discussions with the NNPP, on the issue of forming an alliance between them.

“The NNPP and her candidate have consistently displayed a most unfortunate insensitivity to the aspirations and desires of long-suffering Nigerians for a working, united and equitable Nigeria and have show themselves as being incapable and unready to support or participate in the process of electing a President that will make this happen in 2023.”

The POSN added that an in-depth analysis of Kwankwaso’s utterances and arguments gives the disturbing impression that he might be aiming to be an ethnic-inspired candidate, rather than a patriot.

The group stated:

“His Excellency Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso has regrettably manifested a most distasteful understanding of the Nigerian situation.

“He advertised himself as primarily hinging his aspiration to the presidency on the basis of where he comes from rather than where he wants to take Nigeria to, by arguing that his candidacy is propelled by the north rather than by Nigerians and also emphasising on our ethnic differences rather than blunting them.

“We should understand that Dr. Kwankwanso sharing a ticket with Peter Obi will alienate genuine Nigerian patriots who have bought into the Peter Obi candidacy out of their conviction that it is a unifying, ideas-driven, and masses propelled pan Nigerian project.

“And it is without any iota of doubt that should Kwankwaso by any political magic or dangerous spin of fate emerge president, he will be one of the worst primordialists and religious bigots to have presided over the affairs of this country.”

Buba Galadima urges Peter Obi to accept running mate offer from Kwankwaso

On his part, Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the NNPP has said there is no southeast presidential candidate that believes in the concept of a new Nigeria like Kwankwaso.

Galadima, who made this assertion on Monday, July 4 while speaking on Arise TV, urged Obi to accept Kwankwaso's offer to him as NNPP vice presidential candidate.

The NNPP chieftain noted that age is on Obi's side unlike Kwankwaso who is older than the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Peter Obi not a hater of northerners, says Aide

Meanwhile, the media aide to Obi, Valentine Obienyem, has denied reports that his principal is a religious bigot and a hater of people of northern Nigerian extraction.

Obienyem, in a statement on Thursday, June 30, said some faceless groups, sponsored by political opponents, are responsible for spreading falsehood about Obi due to his growing popularity.

The statement comes in reaction to earlier reports which claimed Obi didn’t respond appropriately to the killing of some northerners in Anambra back in March 2006.

