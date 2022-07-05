Members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been asked to close ranks ahead of 2023 general election

A strong message has been sent to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The message was sent by former Governor of Kaduna state, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi.

According to him, only a formidable and united Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Makarfi stated this when he received the Director-General of Save Southern Kaduna Group (SSKG), Mr Istifanus Audu Nimbia, and his entourage on a courtesy visit, This Day reports.

Source: Twitter

In a statement by the director, Corporate Communications SSKG, Mr Victor Bobai, Makarfi also called for unity amongst members of the PDP following the agitation by youths of Southern Kaduna regarding youth inclusiveness and fair share in governance.

The PDP leader stated that the immediate challenge before the PDP was to ensure that Southern Kaduna remained very united and support the nomination of Dr. John Ayuba.

He said:

“John Ayuba is first of all from Southern Kaduna and therefore going to the press to agitate against him is not the right thing to do without asking the PDP gubernatorial candidate the level of consultation he made before arriving at Dr John Ayuba."

2023: Atiku in big trouble as APC stakeholders in Northern state issue fresh threat

Meanwhile, stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa state have vowed to deal with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar in 2023.

The APC stakeholders under the auspices of the All Local Government Association of Nigeria (ALGON) during a meeting with the party leader, Mallam Jamilu Yusuf, said they would work tirelessly to make sure the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loses in the state.

According to them, they are proud members of the party and have remained faithful to the party as grassroots mobilisers, and their support for the party will push Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, to lose in Adamawa state despite his status as an indigene of the state.

