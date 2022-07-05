Pastor E.A. Adeboye has left the choice of whom he will support ahead of the 2023 presidential election in the hands of God

At a monthly RCCG service on Friday, July 1, the church's general overseer said he will vote for whom God reveals to him

Adeboye, however, advised his church members to get their PVCs and vote for the candidate of their choice

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A. Adeboye, has revealed whom he will support during the 2023 presidential election.

During Holy Ghost Service on Friday, July 1, the RCCG lead pastor noted that he will support only the presidential candidate who God revealed to him as the best person to take over Nigeria's leadership.

Adeboye said he will support only the candidate Gid reveals to him (Photo: @PastorEAAdeboye)

However, Adeboye urged members of his congregation to make sure they get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and vote for the candidate of their choice.

His words:

“God rules in the affairs of men and He gives power to whoever He wants, that’s what the Bible says and that is why I’m waiting.

The candidate God chooses is the candidate I will support for the 2023 presidency. If any politician comes to me for prayers, I will pray, but who am I supporting? The one God chooses."

Fire for fire: Pastor Adeboye clarifies statement on Christians buying guns, defending themselves

In another report, Adeboye said he never instructed anybody to buy guns for self-protection.

Speaking at the monthly Thanksgiving service of the church on Sunday, July 3, the cleric used Samson in the Bible as an example, saying he did not use a gun rather he used the jaw bone of an axe.

The RCCG leader was reacting to media reports that he said it was now “fire-for-fire’’ for any attack on Christians as he condemned the rate of insecurity.

Clarifying his statement, Adeboye said:

“I never asked Christians to go and buy guns. Samson in the Bible did not fight with guns. He used the jaw bone of an axe and how do you demonstrate that to the children? You show them the jawbone of an axe."

