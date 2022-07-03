Pastor Adeboye of the RCCG has cleared the air over reports that he asked Christians to defend themselves

Disclosing that he did not ask anybody to buy guns for protection, he declared that any enemy that comes near the church will meet God at the gate

Citing an example from the Bible, the man of God said Samson did not use a gun rather he used the jaw bone of an axe

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, has said he never instructed anybody to buy guns for self-protection.

Speaking at the monthly Thanksgiving service of the church on Sunday, July 3, the cleric used Samson in the Bible as an example, saying he did not use a gun rather he used the jaw bone of an axe, Vanguard reports.

Pastor Adeboye said he never asked Christians to buy guns to defend themselves. Photo credit: @PastorEAAdeboye

Source: Twitter

The RCCG leader was reacting to media reports that he said it was now “fire-for-fire’’ for any attack on Christians as he condemned the rate of insecurity.

Clarifying his statement, Adeboye said:

“I never asked Christians to go and buy guns. Samson in the Bible did not fight with guns. He used the jaw bone of an axe and how do you demonstrate that to the children? You show them the jawbone of an axe."

Adeboye tells members not to be afraid

The man of God noted that while Christians are not out to kill anyone, unwanted visitors are not welcomed to the church, Premium Times reports.

“Don’t buy guns. You don’t want to kill anybody. We just must make sure that unwanted visitors don’t come to our churches, so don’t go and buy guns."

Adeboye further encouraged the congregation not to be afraid to attend church programmes because of the terrorist attack on a church in Owo, Ondo state.

Recall that suspected terrorists had attacked Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, on June 5, killing more than 40 worshippers and injuring many others.

Bishop Oyedepo's reaction to Owo attack

Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church earlier said that the attackers of St. Francis Church, Owo in Ondo state would be punished for their actions.

Legit.ng reported that the renowned cleric, who spoke during a sermon on Wednesday, June 8, at the church’s headquarters, Ota in Ogun State, expressed anger at the level of insecurity ravaging the entire nation.

Oyedepo declared instant judgment on the killers, saying they will perish with their sponsors.

