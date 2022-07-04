The Peoples Democratic Party has been urged to remove the Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as the running mate to Atiku Abubakar

The call was made by some party members loyal to the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike over the weekend

PDP has also set up a committee that would ensure reconciliation between key members of the party and Nyesom WIke

Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party loyal to the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike over the weekend called for the removal of his Delta state counterpart as a running mate to Atiku Abubakar.

The Punch reports that these loyalists have informed the party that such a move is fundamental to a reconciliation process with aggrieved Wike.

Wike's loyalists have called for the removal of Ifeanyi Okowa as Atiku's running mate. Photo: PDP Vanguard.

Speaking on the brewing crisis within the PDP, the chairman of the party's board of trustees, Walid Jibrin, said the party had set up a nine-member committee to beg Wike.

Jibrin's reaction follows the emergence of Ifeanyi Okowa as the running mate to PDP's presidential candidate after 14 out of a 17-man committee set up by the party recommended Wike for the position.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The party and Atiku however went ahead to choose Governor Okowa as PDP's vice-presidential candidate.

Also reacting to the crisis, Confidence Deko, the chairman of Gokana local government area of Rivers state, Wike did not deserve the treatment he got from the PDP and Atiku.

Deko said the governor has done so much for the party and the neglect of the report submitted by the 17-man committee which was also constituted by the PDP is questionable.

His words:

“I am not saying he is not supposed to use somebody, but I am of the view that if he was part of those who asked the NWC to search for who becomes the vice-president to be, and they gave him their recommendation, he would have acted on it.

“But to me, it looks very odd that after submitting the report to him, he went and announced Okowa. I don’t think that Wike deserves what Atiku has done to him.”

Calling for the removal of Okowa and his replacement with Wike, Deko said supporters of the Rivers state governor are waiting on Wike for his decision to either remain in the PDP or leave before the 2023 election.

He added:

“The only option is to remove Okowa from there and announce Wike. In 2019, Wike brought the highest number of votes from South-South.”

Top Delta PDP former minister officially dumps party, moves to APC ahead of 2023 election

Godsday Orubebe, a former minister during the Goodluck Jonathan administration had officially dumped the opposition party.

Orubebe on Friday, July 1, announced that he is joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Burutu local government area of Delta state.

According to Orubebe, the PDP failed to showcase any form of readiness to take over power from the ruling APC.

Did PDP suspend Iyorchia Ayu as national chairman? Media aide clears air

Senator Iyorchia Ayu is still the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), his aide Simon Imobo-Tswam had said.

Imobo-Tswam stated this following the speculations that Ayu has been suspended over allegations of misappropriation.

The senior adviser said his principal, Ayu, only took “a well-deserved“ two-week leave on June 12, adding that he will resume duties on July 6.

Source: Legit.ng