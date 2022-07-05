The five-year tenure of twenty state Resident Electoral Commissioners will expire with effect from Wednesday, July 6

According to report, the RECs officials were among those appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari

Meanwhile, INEC's national electoral commissioner for information and voter education, Mr Festus Okoye, has confirmed the development and notes imminent vacancy in the commission

On Wednesday, July 6, the tenure of no fewer than 20 state Resident Electoral Commissioners will start expiring with effect from Wednesday, July 6.

The Punch reports that many of the RECs would retire from the electoral body between July 6 and August as their five-year tenure winds down.

The electoral commissioners were among the 27 officials appointed in 2017 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Legit.ng gathered that some of them had served their second term and are not eligible for re-appointment.

A REC, who confirmed the development disclosed he did not know whether INEC has notified the presidency about the vacancy.

He said:

“The 20 RECs were appointed by the President in 2017. I would be leaving INEC in August. I’m not sure if INEC had notified the Presidency so they can start shopping for nominees. I believe the president and his aides knew what to do.”

Another resident electoral commissioner, who confirmed the development said:

“Some RECs are leaving on Wednesday but I’m not one of them. Because there was a delay in our screening by the Senate, some of us would not be going now but four persons are also going in August.”

The Senate is required under section 154 of the 1999 Constitution to screen those nominated to the positions of INEC National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioners.

INEC confirms development

The INEC National Electoral Commissioner for information and Voter Education, Mr Festus Okoye, confirmed the imminent vacancy in the commission.

Okoye said on Sunday that:

“Their tenures would expire between now and August. Their tenures expire differentially. If you call me back, I can give you the exact number that is going this week; I need to check my books.”

