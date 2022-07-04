Six members have been reportedly injured as suspected hoodlums attacked lawmakers in the Bauchi State House of Assembly

It was gathered that the hoodlums, about 50 of them, attacked the lawmakers at a guest house where they were holding a meeting

Meanwhile, security agents have taken over the Bauchi House of Assembly complex to prevent any breakdown of law and order

Bauchi state - Suspected hoodlums have attacked some lawmakers as the crisis rocking the Bauchi State House of Assembly degenerated on Monday, July 4.

The hoodlums numbering 50 stormed a guest house located on Sir Kashim Ibrahim Road, a few meters away from the Bauchi State Government House and attacked the lawmakers who were holding a meeting, The Punch reported.

The crisis rocking the Bauchi State House of Assembly deepened as hoodlums attacked lawmakers. Photo credit: Bauchi State House of Assembly - BAHA

Source: Facebook

The hoodlums reportedly injured six members, smashed cars and windows of the houses turning everything in the house upside down. The incident was said to have happened at 4.00pm.

This is coming hours after yet-to-be-identified arsonists attempted to burn down the House of Assembly complex but were prevented by security agencies who responded swiftly.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Security agents take over Assembly complex

Meanwhile, a combined team of security agents comprising men of the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp, the DSS and the Nigerian Army, has been drafted to the House.

The security operatives are guarding the complex to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

Injured lawmaker narrates incident

A lawmaker, Ado Wakili, representing Burra Constituency in Ningi local government area of the state who was one of those injured alleged that the hoodlums were armed with guns and other dangerous weapons.

His words:

“We were inside having a meeting when we suddenly heard noise and banging at the gate, as we rushed out to see what was happening, the hoodlums rushed in holding guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons.

“All of us scampered for safety and in the process, many of us including me, got injured as you can see on my face just below my eyes.

“They really turned everything upside down. By the time we came out, they had smashed all our cars and the windows of the house."

Also confirming the tragic incident, the immediate past Speaker of the House, Kawuwa Shehu-Damina, condemned it saying that it was uncalled for.

Alleged impeachment: I’m still in charge, Kogi Speaker says

In another related development, the Speaker, Kogi House of Assembly, Prince Matthew Kolawole, has described as mere rumour his alleged impeachment as leader of the parliament.

In a statement issued on Sunday, June 19, the speaker disclosed the 'planned move' was the handiwork of some frustrated legislators.

Kolawale, in a statement issued in Lokoja, said his rumoured removal or impeachment going the round was "concocted lies and handiwork of some idle and frustrated legislators."

Source: Legit.ng