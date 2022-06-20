The speaker of the Kogi State Assembly has explained the real reason why some legislators in recent days are against his leadership

On Friday, June 17, It was a classic case of a predator falling prey to another beast, the speaker was allegedly impeached by 19 members of the confluence state for alleged financial misappropriation and money laundering

In reaction, Prince Matthew Kolawole, on Sunday, June 19, described his alleged impeachment move as a rumour

In a statement issued on Sunday, June 19, the speaker disclosed the 'planned move' is the handiwork of some frustrated legislators.

Kogi Assembly Speaker described his alleged impeachment as a rumour. Photo credit: Prince Matthew Kolawole

Source: Facebook

Kolawale, in a statement issued in Lokoja, said:

“My rumoured removal or impeachment going the round is but concocted lies and handiwork of some idle and frustrated legislators."

The previous move by the legislators

A statement had earlier been issued on Friday, June 17, claiming that 19 members of the confluence state had impeached the speaker for alleged financial misappropriation and money laundering.

But the speaker described it as the sheer handiwork of some frustrated lawmakers as he queried where and when the purported impeachment took place besides only appearing in a press statement.

The embattled speaker said:

“Ordinarily I wouldn’t have reacted to the lies but l think it’s necessary l put the records straight for the general public to know. ”

Kolawole explained that the House, which went on recess on April 6, held an emergency sitting on June 17, when four Principal Officers of the Assembly, including the deputy speaker, Ahmed Ahmed, were impeached and three others suspended.

“Unfortunately the very people, whom the mischievous statement claimed impeached me, were the same legislators with me in the House on Friday, June 17 that appended their signatures and affirmed the impeachment of the principal officers through vote voice.

“I believe their signatures were forged. It was because of similar offence that the principal officers were impeached and suspended for gross misconduct, including blackmailing members of the House on social media against the rules and ethics of the Assembly.

“The fact is that impeachment of any legislator can’t be done outside the House so where did they sit to carry out my impeachment?”

