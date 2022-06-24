Bola Tinubu's quest for the presidential seat in Aso Rock has received a huge boost with a major endorsement

The south-south block of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in their numbers pledged their allegiance to Tinubu

Notable names like Rotimi Amaechi, Adams Oshiomhole were all in attendance at the meeting to declare their support for the APC stalwart

The All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has gotten the endorsement of the party's south-south caucus ahead of the 2023 presidential polls, the Vanguard newspaper reported.

According to the publication, the caucus pledged their uttermost support to the former Lagos state governor in a meeting held in Abuja on Thursday, June 23.

The south-south block of the APC in a meeting with other stakeholders pledged their loyalty to Tinubu. Photo: Bola Tinubu

Legit.ng gathered that the high-profile meeting was attended by some of the APC chieftains in the region which included the national vice chairman, south-south APC, Chief Victor Giadom, former governor of Edo state and ex-national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; former minister of transportation and presidential aspirant, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

Others include former national chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, and former deputy governor of Edo state, Chief Lucky Imasuen.

South-south APC hails Amaechi

During the commencement of the meeting, the caucus acknowledged Rotimi Amaechi over displaying the spirit of sportsmanship at the presidential primaries of the APC held at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

The vice-chairman, south-south APC, Gaidom said:

“To congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari for providing great leadership and a level playing field for the successful conduct of the national convention of the APC which produced the national and other officers of the party on the 26th of March, 2022; And the special national convention for the election of our presidential candidate, a convention rated as world class by Nigerians and the international community.

“That we also congratulate our Northern Governors of the APC for the commitment to the unity of this country and the patriotism for which they demonstrated in ceding the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress APC to the Southern part of the country."

The caucus also congratulated Tinubu on his emergence as the party's flag heading into the 2023 presidential elections.

Tinubu's step for fostering inclusiveness and unity in the party was also hailed by the caucus as they assured him of their support and ensure he secures victory.

Gaidom said:

“The South-south zone in that direction has resolved to work with him and the party to ensure victory in the 2023 general election.

“That we congratulate His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, our own son and former Minister for Transportation who came second in the presidential contest and for the party unity that he has demonstrated after the presidential primaries.

“We therefore urge all party members in South-south zone to embrace the presidential ticket of our party to ensure victory in 2023”.

2023 presidency: Finally, Buhari endorse Tinubu

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has finally acknowledged APC bannerman, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as his preferred successor.

In an interview with American news platform Bloomberg, the president admitted that he will be endorsing Tinubu at the 2023 presidential polls.

Reflecting on his administration so far, Buhari said his government has performed excellently in terms of curbing insecurity, infrastructural development and fight against corruption.

2023: Ohanaeze denies endorsing Tinubu

Contrastingly, the purported endorsement of Bola Tinubu by the Ohanaeze has been denied by the apex southeast body.

According to the Ohanaeze, there was no time it endorsed the presidential aspiration of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said that it has not endorsed the APC presidential standard bearer, Bola Tinubu for the 2023 elections.

