Earlier, five U.S. Senators jointly sent a letter to the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken urging him to immediately redesignate Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern”

The lawmakers made this call while reacting to the recent acts of violence targeting Nigerian Christians

In reaction, the federal government has condemned the move, noting the call was based on false ground amid the major issue the country is faced with

On Monday, July 4, the federal government condemned the call by five US Republican Senators asking for the redesignation of Nigeria as a country of particular concern because of the alleged persecution of Christians.

The Senators who made the call in a letter to the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken also alleged violation of freedom of Christians’ rights to practice their religion, The Nation reports.

The federal government reacts to U.S. Senators' call over alleged Christians persecution. Photo credit: Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Nigeria

FG reacts

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed responding to the allegation in an interview, said the call was based on a false premise and misunderstanding of what was going on in the country, The New Telegraph also reported.

He said:

“You will recall that only few months ago Nigeria was taken out of the list of countries of particular concern because it was proven that here is no iota of true in the allegation that Christians or any religion was being persecuted or people were not allowed to practice religion of their choice.

‘We want to say once again that Nigeria does not have a policy that denies people the freedom to practice their religion

“The country also does not have a policy of violation freedom of religion and it is not true that Nigeria persecute anybody on account of his or her faith.”

Nigerians have the right to practice their own faith

Mohammed noted that the Constitution of Nigeria guarantees the right of anybody to practice his or her own faith without molestation and the government has always safeguard the constitutional provision jealously.

