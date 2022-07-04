A former political adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Ojo Asein, has defected to the APC alongside his supporters

Asein and his supporters were welcomed back to the APC by the party's former national chairman, Adams Oshiomole

Oshiomole also used the occasion to talk about the emergence of Tinubu as the APC presidential candidate and what it means for the party

Owan West LGA, Edo state - Ojo Asein, a former political adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, has returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former aide was received back to the APC at a rally held in Sabongida-Ora, the headquarters of Owan West local government area, by a former national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomole.

Adams Oshiomhole said the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the APC presidential candidate would help strengthen the party. Photo credit: @aoshiomhole

Receiving Asein and his supporters, Oshiomhole called for unity in the party’s quest to retain power at the federal level in 2023 just as he urged party stalwarts to work for victory in the forthcoming Osun state governorship election.

He said it was also pertinent for the APC to reclaim the state in the 2024 governorship election.

Tinubu's emergence as presidential candidate will strengthen APC - Oshiomhole

Speaking further, Oshiomhole said the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the APC presidential candidate would help strengthen the party.

He commended the APC governors from the northern region and President Muhammadu Buhari following that the presidency should return to southern Nigeria.

Commending Tinubu, the former APC chair said:

“In politics, when somebody says I shall do this and that, you must ask, what has he done before? In Tinubu, we have a man who looks for brains to help drive his vision.

"We see in Asiwaju a huge political school where he will enroll you, train you and then deploy you. We have examples like the current Minister of Interiors, Babatunde Fashola, who I call my captain when I was a governor, and now we have Babajide Sanwo-Olu.”

APC ready to take over Edo, says state chairman

In another report, the chairman of the Edo state APC, Col David Imuse (rtd), has said his party will capitalise on the disarray in the state PDP to take over power in the state.

Imuse described the problem facing the PDP in the state as self-inflicted.

“It is clear that the PDP is in disarray," he said.

