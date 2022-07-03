The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina state on Saturday received a stalwart of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and thousands of his supporters.

The APC stalwart, Alhaji Ali Maikano Matazu, who is a retired NNPC director, sough APC ticket for Matazu/Musawa federal constituency of the House of Reps but lost due to what he called “injustice in the party.

The defectors were received by the PDP governorship flag-bearer, Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke, in company of the state party chairman, Yusuf Salisu Majigiri, and other party leaders in Mayazu.

Speaking with our reporter, Majigiri said over 5,000 APC members were received during the event.

Addressing the mammoth crowd in Matazu, Senator Danmarke claimed that his party won all the local councils’ seats in the recently conducted local government election, but the mandate was stolen by the ruling APC.

He however expressed confidence that in the forthcoming general elections, the PDP will easily win the state, saying with the national electoral commission’s handling of recent polls, the truth shall prevail.

He then charged all party members and supporters to ensure that their permanent voters card (PVCs) were intact ahead of the elections.

In his remarks, Alhaji Ali Maikano, who was given the PDP’s ticket to represent the constituency, said they were in the opposition APC but saw nothing other than injustice, poverty, hunger, kidnappings and killings, hence their decision to joint the PDP to salvage the situation.

