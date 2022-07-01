What may seem like a confession from Bashir Ahmad, a former presidential media aide, about Peter Obi's popularity was shrouded in sarcasm

Ahmad's noted that the Labour Party's presidential candidate does not even need to campaign in the northwest personally because his supporters are there already

Ahmad ended his remarks by saying that Obi will soon be declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election

A former media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, has spoken on the growing popularity of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

In a series of tweets on Thursday, June 30, Ahmad said in northern states like Gombe, Kastina, and Kano, no one is talking about other candidates, but Obi.

Bashir Ahmad said Peter Obi's name is everywhere

Source: Original

According to him, the LP is getting 75% - 80% in those states.

He substantiated this by saying that a friend of his sent him a direct message stating that Obi is getting not less than 80% in Kaduna.

Speaking further, the former presidential media aide noted that the LP flagbearer does not need to go to the northwest for campaigns since his supporters are already there.

He, therefore, concluded that Obi, with all these, has already won the 2023 presidential election and that he will be declared the winner soon.

His words:

"A friend also just DMed me that PO is getting not less than 85% in Kaduna. Like I said he is everywhere in Kano and Katsina, so he doesn’t even have to waste his time going to the northwest for campaign, his soldiers take over the region. An 80% victory is assured!

"Let me confess, the name Peter Obi alone is a movement to beat, I was in Kano over the weekend, and to my surprise everywhere is PO, nobody is talking about other candidates anymore and a friend told me that it’s a similar story in Katsina. LP is getting 75% - 80% in those states.

"With this, Peter Obi has already won!"

However, these remarks that may come across like confessions from Ahmad are actually calculated sarcasm against the former Anambra governor.

This aspect of Ahmad's comments was revealed in his tone and laughing emojis which he used after his last tweet: "Everywhere is now PO, Abdullahi! We are so scared."

See the tweet below:

Source: Legit.ng