Atiku Abubakar's choice of running mate has created discord among members of the opposition PDP with some calling for the resignation of the party national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu

The aggrieved members, governors elected under the platform of the PDP who preferred Governor Nyesom Wike to be Atiku's running mate and are not in support of Ifeanyi Okowa's emergence

However, Atiku in reaction to the recent position outlined by Governor Samuel Ortom and former Governor Ayo Fayose noted the party would remain united and focused on its actions ahead of the 2023 elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the recent positon of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state and former Ekiti state Governor Ayo Fayose over his choice of running mate.

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom on Wednesday, June 29, accused the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, of failing to honour the democratic choice in the selection of his running mate.

Ortom also noted the failure of Atiku to reach out to the Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, and some other aggrieved members of the party after picking Governor Godwin Okowa of Delta State as his vice-presidential candidate.

Governor Wike will not support Atiku, Fayose says, gives reason

Similarly, Former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, says he believes Nyesom Wike, Rivers state governor, will never support the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Legit.ng reprted that Fayose said this in an interview on Wednesday, June 29, adding that power must shift to the southern part of Nigeria in 2023 after the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term.

Atiku reacts

In reaction to the above assertion, Atiku in a post shared on his Facebook page on Thursday, June 30, disclosed the opposition PDP would remain united and focused ahead of the 2023 elections.

Noting the leadership of the party would do all within its powers to restore peace and address the feelings of aggrieved members of the party, going forward.

He wrote:

"The Peoples Democratic Party will remain united. Focus on our actions. We are taking action to address the feelings of all party members. The unity in our community is my priority. Our resolve to unify Nigeria starts in our party and moves to the community, then on to society.

"Every Governor, Legislator, and other elected officials produced by our party, and party members and loyalists, are much loved and respected by me. When they speak, I listen. I do not only listen. Appropriate actions have been taken, are being taken, and will continue to be advanced. -AA

VP Ticket: Ayu’s fate hanging as crisis over Okowa’s emergence deepens

The resentment generated by the emergence of Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the vice-presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has continued to fester.

The development has degenerated into a full-blown disagreement among party leaders with some calling for the ouster of the national chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

According to a report by Daily Trust, it was those after Ayu’s job that were behind the speculation that the Benue-born politician has already been sent packing.

