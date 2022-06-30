Nigeria's electoral umpire, INEC, will get a free hand to conduct very free and credible general elections come 2023

This was the assuring message from President Muhammadu Buhari who spoke in Lisbon, Portugal, on Wednesday, June 29

The president added that his administration will not in any way interfere with the conduct of the elections

Lisbon, Portugal - President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he will remain neutral during the 2023 general elections.

The president who spoke from Lisbon, Portugal's capital, on Wednesday, June 29, said he will give the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) a free hand to conduct credible and fair elections, The Nation reports.

The president said he will not interfere with the 2023 general elections

Source: Facebook

Buhari said this in the company of representatives of Nigerians living in Portugal whom he met as part of his assignment in the foreign nation.

He noted that since the presidential primaries across political parties are over, the general focus is now on the forthcoming elections.

He said:

‘‘We also look forward to a smooth transition to the next government. As I have said before, our Administration will not compromise on doing the right things and the welfare of Nigerians, home and abroad."

Using the governorship elections in Ekiti and Anambra, the president noted that his administration has proven consistently its zero tolerance for interference at polls and insistence that Nigerians should be allowed to vote for their preferred parties and candidates.

