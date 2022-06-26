Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Platform for Youth And Women Development (PAYWDEV) is set to embark in a voter education programme

FCT, Abuja - The Platform for Youth And Women Development (PAYWDEV) says it has partnered with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to embark on a six-month Grassroots Voter Education Programme.

In a communique sent to Legit.ng, the director of the organisation, Mr Ogoegbunam Kingdom, said the PAYWDEV, having completed the accreditation process with INEC will commence recruitment and training of volunteers for the programme from the second week of July and will commence the voter education programme from September.

He stated further that the programme which is targeted at the 360 LGAs of the southeast, north-central and southwest regions is to educate voters on the importance of being part of the democratic process, nation-building and to ensure invalid votes and voter apathy are reduced drastically in the forthcoming general elections.

Kingdom said the programme will impact Nigerians and the electoral system. He added that it will empower the youths and women as the organization is set to engage 1,800 Nigerians as volunteers in the different LGA’s of the states and targets to educate over 40million eligible voters.

There is decline in electorates participation, says Ebere

In her remarks, the regional coordinator of the Voter Education Program, Ms. Rachel Ebere, said there’s been decline in electorates participation especially in the three regions under focus.

She added that the programme will target youths and women and persons living with disabilities to ensure they are well informed on the importance of voting and being part of every elections cycle.

According to Ebere, the programmme will help boost the credibility of INEC under the leadership of Prof. Yakubu Mahmood who has shown commitment towards strengthening the credibility and independent of the commission.

