A prominent cleric has drummed support for the presidential candidate of the ruling APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

This is as the cleric highlighted seventeen reasons why he will support the candidacy of Tinubu come 2023 '

Meanwhile, the presidential hopeful after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari travelled out of Nigeria to France for further consultations

The presidential ambition of the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received yet another major boost.

A prominent cleric identified simply as Pastor Ayeni Clement Kayode has listed reasons why he would support the cause of the former governor of Lagos state.

In a Facebook post shared by the Lagos state APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, the cleric listed major reasons why Tinubu should become the next president of Nigeria.

2023: Influential pastor lists 17 reasons he would support Tinubu for president. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Solutions provider, promoter of good governance, promoter of digital economy and more, were some of the reasons he listed.

Pastor Ayeni highlights the reasons Tinubu should take over power in 2023

(1) Tinubu was first to start "Economic Summit" to proffer solutions for economic prosperity.

(2) Tinubu was first to start "Treasury Single Account (TSA)" in Lagos State to promote good governance, transparency and accountability.

(3) Tinubu was first to start "Independent Power Project" (Eron) to boost Power Supply, industrialisation and Employment Opportunities.

(4) Tinubu was first to promote "Digital Economy" by the digitalisation of Lagos Tax Administration to improve revenue collections for developments.

(5) Tinubu was first Governor to "Create 37 Local Govt. Council Development Areas (LCDAs)" to bring governance and development closer to the grassroots.

(6) Tinubu was first to offer Free Education and to appoint Pupils who Excelled Academically as acting Governor of Lagos to encourage youth productivity in Education.

(7) Tinubu was first Detribalized Executive to engage Nigerians from other states to work (shop) with Lagos state government to promote unity.

(8) Tinubu was first to go every length, legally possible to reclaim SouthWest states (and beyond) Governorship election stolen mandates as attested to by VP Osinbajo.

(9) Tinubu was first and last Governor who governed his state for years without federal allocation (FAAC) as OBJ government wickedly withheld Lagos state N4.8 billion allocations.

(10) Tinubu was first to bring Telecommunications (Econet) to Nigeria for easy communication and business.

(11) Tinubu fought for Enthronement of Democratic order in Nigeria and associated benefits of democracy we enjoys today.

(12) Tinibu is full of Vision, great Ideas, Policies, Strategies, Plans and unusual Wisdom.

(13 Tinubu is that Detribalized Nigerian who on different occasions supported these Fulani men: ATIKU, RIBADU and BUHARI...all for the Presidency.

(14) Tinubu is a Religion Tolerant Leader; a devoted Muslim husband of a devoted Christian wife.

(15) Tinubu carved out a Blueprint for Lagos State and brought the Lagos State from the most dirty and unstructured state to a "Megacity city, smart city and now Greater Lagos; the most institutionalized state in West Africa.

(16) Tinubu started the Governor's Forum with the first two meetings held in Lagos.

(17) Tinubu is the only candidate with Propounded Ideologies including "Counter-cyclical Fiscal Policy" & "Democratic Arithmetic" etc.

(18) Tinubu was the first/only person that has ever remembered the wife of Late Brigadier General Adekunle Fajuyi. He came from Lagos to Ado-Ekiti in the year 2004/2005 and built a two wings duplex for the poor widow of Late Adekunle Fajuyi who has been living in the family house (old semi- dilapidated upstairs) since the death of her husband in 70s.

