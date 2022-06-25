Shehu Sani, a former senator representing Kaduna central, has reacted to Bola Tinubu's certificate saga with INEC

Sani, a former federal lawmaker, took to his Twitter page and urged the electoral body to accept Tinubu's claims

Meanwhile, Tinubu told the Independent National Electoral Commission that unknown persons looted his certificates while he was on self-exile

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, earlier told the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that unknown persons looted his certificates while he was on self-exile, The New Telegraph reports.

Tinubu in his sworn affidavit in support of his nomination form, said he “went on self exile from October 1994 to October 1999 (and) when I returned and discovered that my property including all the documents relating to my qualification and my certificates in respect of paragraph 3 above were looted by unknown persons.”

This statement has however generated reactions online as a former lawmaker from Kaduna state, Shehu Sani urged INEC to accept the claims of the presidential hopeful.

Ahead of the 2023 elections, Shehu Sani reacts as Tinubu tells INEC his certificates are missing. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The former governorship candidate tweeted;

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"You accepted affidavit yesterday,you don’t want to accept affidavit today;what is good for the Desert is good for the Ocean."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Twitter page of the politician and reacted to the development.

@femiaribisala

"I wrote in 2014 that Tinubu's affidavit that he attended Government College Ibadan (GCI) between 1965 and 1968 is false. I was in GCI from 1962-1968, and Tinubu was not there. Tinubu now tells INEC he did not go to primary or secondary school. This means he committed perjury."

@firstladyship

"Tinubu told INEC he never attended primary & secondary schools, & his university certificates were stolen by unknown soldiers. My People, gather here. Food is REAAAAAAAAAADY!."

@Galafi_Hamma

"Chief Bode George has always challenged Tinubu to just show one of his Classmates during his primary School days.

"With this Certificates issue arising, means Bode George is vindicated."

@von_Bismack

"For the 2nd time in a row, APC has presented Presidential Candidates who possesses no qualifying Certificates.

"This is a curse."

@yemi_adebowale

"As educated as the southwest is, it will be a national disgrace to line up behind a man with such disgraceful academic standing under the guise of the Yoruba lo kan mantra.

"We are more sophisticated than this mess. We must vote right."

@UchePOkoye

"Nigerian intellectuals won't tell you how Gani Fawehinmi exposed Bola Ahmed Tinubu's fake and forged certificates!

Presidency 2023: Chicago university finally speaks on Tinubu's graduation

The Chicago State University has reportedly confirmed that the national leader of Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, indeed attended the tertiary institution.

It was reported that Beverly Poindexter, who is in charge of the university's official transcript requests, enrolment and degree verification at the Office of the Registrar, CSU, said this in an email response to its request on Tuesday, January 25.

Poindexter wrote:

“Mr Tinubu did attend our university, however, if further information is needed, go to studentclearinghouse.org website to make a formal request."

APC Presidential Primary: Shehu Sani reveals who Buhari will pick if governors give him 5 names to choose from

Senator Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker from Kaduna state, has revealed who among the APC presidential aspirants President Muhammadu Buhari will pick if truly he was presented with five names to choose from.

A report published by Daily Trust in the early hours of Tuesday, June 7, had stated that APC governors came up with a list of aspirants from which President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to choose.

Quoting a source, the newspaper said the list was submitted to President Buhari on Tuesday, June 7.

Source: Legit.ng