Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate has gotten the support of the Continuity in Governance Initiative ahead of the 2023 polls

The group said Nigeria, under Tinubu's presidency, will experience both human capital and infrastructural development, equity, peace, justice, and progress

The support group also vowed to use its platform for the propagation of good governance under Tinubu's presidency

FCT, Abuja - A group, Continuity in Governance Initiative (CIGI) has declared that All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the best option for Nigeria in 2023.

The political support platform made this known at a press conference addressed by its executive secretary, Hon Nonso Ezedinma in Abuja on Thursday, June 23.

Tinubu has been projected to win the 2023 presidential election by a political support group. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Ezedinama said:

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a former governor of Lagos state, has set the template for good governance, which today, has remained a reference point for other states to copy.

“His legacies, as a leading progressive politician is well known and acknowledged worldwide

“He needs little or no introduction to you, given his credentials as a consummate politician, shrewd businessman, and media guru.

“The many legacies of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu are spread across nearly all sectors of the nation's economy, spanning banking, oil & gas, real estate, media management, ICT, sports etc., and have left indelible marks in the sands of time.”

According to the group, Lagos' status as a mega city, was the result of the good governance template set by Tinubu when he was the governor of the state between 1999 -2007.

The group added:

“The All Progressives Congress has no doubt put the square peg in the square hole, by fielding our principal, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu as our presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

“Among the other contenders for the most important office in the land, Asiwaju stands shoulder high, in terms of experience, competence, and popularity across Nigeria

“He is well respected in the international community for his good reputation, astute politics, and business acumen

“We are proud to declare our support for his presidential project and CIGI is ready to mobilize Nigerians from all parts of the country.”

The group further said it has constituted structures in all the 774 local governments, wards, states, and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to Ezedinama, CIGI is currently embarking on a nationwide enlightenment and mobilization campaign for APC members and supporters to participate in the ongoing INEC voter registration exercise

He stated that CIGI has a projection of turning over 5O million votes for Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

