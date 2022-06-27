A southwest socio-political group, Yoruba council worldwide, also known as Igbimo Apapo Yoruba Lagbaye, has said northern political class wants scheme Tinubu out of 2023 race

FCT, Abuja - A socio-political group in southwest Nigeria, Yoruba council worldwide, also known as Igbimo Apapo Yoruba Lagbaye, has alleged plot to scheme Bola Tinubu out of the 2023 race.

Vanguard reports that the group said that the northern political class had concluded plans to ensure that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) out of the presidential race.

Bola Tinubu speaking on Nigeria politics Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

At a briefing in Abuja, the president-general of the council, Oladotun Hassan, said the council has reliable information on the plot to repeat the political treatment meted on Obafemi Awolowo and MKO Abiola to ensure Atiku Abubakar succeeded President Muhammadu Buhari.

Atiku is the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Still, the group alleged that the northern supremacists have resorted to pursuing Tinubu’s disqualification through the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Northern political elites plan media war against Tinubu - Yoruba group alleges

The council said the northern power brokers realised the futility of their attempt to impose senate president Ahmed Lawan as the presidential candidate of the APC.

Hassan also claimed a plan to launch a media war against Tinubu over his missing academic certificates. He warned the council would not tolerate any “premeditated treachery” against the former governor of Lagos state.

Hassan, while speaking to journalists, said:

“We warn against the ensuing and deadly political card by the Northern supremacist and sectional interests, targeted explicitly at forcing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, out of the way to pave the way for a Northern presidential candidate of another political party.

“We are fully inundated with details of their deceitful and clandestine operations to desperately and forcibly bring in through the back door Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and back him to emerge as president in 2023.

“The Yoruba Council Worldwide wishes to inform that we shall not tolerate any clandestine motive to repeat the evil machinations meted out on Obafemi Awolowo and MKO Abiola, both of whom were politically wrecked by the power thirsty Northern supremacists who are hell-bent on retaining power in the North under any political party divide.”

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Bola Tinubu of the APC replied to the candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar over his comment on his inability to choose a permanent running mate at INEC stipulated deadline.

Atiku in a statement has said that the office of the president requires someone with clarity of purpose, who can decide on his running mates on time.

Tinubu in his reaction said it is unfortunate that Atiku and PDP made such a statement rather than paying attention to tackling their internal crisis.

