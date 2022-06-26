Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has revealed that he is yet to see his running mate

Tinubu made the declaration at the 60th birthday celebration of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila

Recall that the APC candidate is yet to pick a running mate even though another name has been submitted to INEC as a placeholder

Despite submitting a name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has revealed that he is still searching for his running mate.

Tinubu made this known in Abuja while delivering his keynote address at the 60th birthday celebration of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, Channels TV reports.

The presidential candidate also heaped praises on the speaker for his contributions to his political ambition of becoming Nigeria’s President and democracy.

Source: Depositphotos

He said:

“I could see a Deputy (Wase) sitting down there too, you are very good symbols of unity, dependability, and honesty, thank you. Thank you for both of you, you’ve not rocked the boat. I will need to learn from both of you, how you made the pair work because I’m still searching for my running mate,” Tinubu said.

“What you did during my primary (APC presidential election) is a story for another day. I’ve spent more time, too many times and people might be bored, they might be envious too, they might be jealous. I won a landslide, I thank you.

“Femi, with your determination, and reach, you are a contributor to our democratic growth, thank you. It is about charting a path to success, you’ve done a good job and I say thank you, thank you.”

Powerful governor speaks on becoming Tinubu's running mate

Meanwhile, the Plateau state government has reacted to report that the state governor has abandoned governance while pursuing vice presidential candidate ambition.

According to the state government, the report published by a news medium titled: “How Governor Lalong Abandoned Plateau For Lagos, Desperately Lobbying, Squandering State Resources To Become Tinubu’s Running Mate – Sources” is a fabrication.

The government in a statement said:

"This report which is the perfect case study for fake news, yellow journalism, sponsored hatchet job, and irresponsible reporting totally does not deserve a response, but for the sake of saving right thinking members of society from being misled by this horrible product that is an epic case in abuse of the noble journalism profession."

