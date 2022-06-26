The presidential aspirations of leading opposition figures ahead of the 2023 general elections have been dismissed

APC national publicity secretary, Hon. Yakubu Murtala Ajaka, said those gunning for presidency are wasting their time

Ajaka also advised NNPP presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to return to the ruling party

FCT, Abuja - Former Kano state governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has been asked to return to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) where he built and has a great future to become president.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, June 26 in Abuja, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling APC, Hon. Yakubu Murtala Ajaka, said it is not too late for Kwankwaso to retrace his step.

Ajaka said the presidential aspirations of Obi and Atiku is not a threat to the APC. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

He said the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)does not have hope of becoming a President on his current political platform.

According to the APC spokesman, Kwankwaso knew about the formation of APC, contributed immensely to its success in 2015, and will be repaid at the appropriate time.

His words:

“So, that is why I said it's not too late for him to return to the APC. That's where he naturally belongs and has an assurance of becoming a president one day, and not his current sectional NNPP.

“Although, some people might be deceiving him by calling him Mr. President already but just one or two states in the north-west can not make him a president.

“Kwankwaso needs a national party like APC to achieve his presidential ambition. So, I plead to him to do the needful before it is too late.”

When asked to comment on Peter Obi and his Labour Party, the APC deputy spokesperson said when the real campaign starts Nigerians will differentiate between boys and men in politics.

His words:

“Just like Kwankwaso, Peter Obi is only enjoying sectional sympathy but a real presidential candidate needs to enjoy acceptability from all parts of the country.

“So, we believe that Peter Obi should enjoy his social media frenzy for now before the real campaign starts very soon.”

On whether Atiku Abubakar and his PDP will be a serious challenger for the APC in 2023, Ajaka said:

“PDP and Atiku are good customers to APC who cannot go beyond coming second at any election, even that second position has been threatened with the recent result Ekiti governorship election recently.

“At the end of the story our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will certainly emerge victorious in 2023.”

2023: GUTS unveils plan, takes sensitization to youths, others

Meanwhile, as Nigerians prepare for the 2023 polls, the Gina Unimke and Trisha Shine foundation, GUTS, has launched a massive plan ahead of the exercise.

In its unveiling statement issued on Thursday, May 5 in Abuja, the foundation stressed the importance of participatory democracy and a credible poll come 2023.

The statement signed by its media coordinator, Mr. Akuma Ukpo, said 2023 was critical for the future of the country and all stakeholders must be committed to ensuring that the future of the country is guaranteed.

2023: FCI to partner with other agencies to combat fake news

On its part, FactCheck Initiative (FCI) has created a team for a cause that will involve partnering with the government and other agencies in other to have free, fair, and peaceful elections in Nigeria void of any form of violence in 2023.

The main aim of this cause will be to spot, examine and respond to the impact caused by any misleading information ahead of the upcoming 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Adeoye Temitope, country director, FactCheck Initiative says stopping fake news and misinformation is the inspiration behind the project.

