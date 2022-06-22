Peter Obi is causing sleepless nights for the political elites in Nigeria according to Senator Victor Umeh

Umeh said the political campaigns of Obi has taken a life of its own, sending panic to the camp of the APC and PDP

Peter Obi joined the Labour Party a few weeks ago, but it has been sparked a political revolution of some sorts in Nigeria

Awka - Senator Victor Umeh has declared that the mass movement trailing the presidential aspiration of the Labour Party candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has become a source of worry for both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition - Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Punch newspaper reports that Umeh stated this in an interactive section with some members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, in Awka, the Anambra state capital on Tuesday, June 21.

Peter Obi's support base keeps getting bigger by the day. Photo credit: @PeterObi

He said:

“The support of Nigerians for the former governor of Anambra state and the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, is giving sleepless nights and serious scare to members of the APC, the PDP, and other parties ahead of the 2023 elections.

“The APC, PDP, and other political parties are afraid of Peter Obi because of his resolve to banish poverty and ability to manage resources.”

Umeh who is a former chairman of the party said Obi left the PDP because of the grand plot and sabotage against the Igbo and the entire southeast geo-political zone in their quest for the presidency of the country.

He added that the brazen act of denying the southeast and Ndigbo to produce the president by the two major parties of the APC and PDP was totally unacceptable and against the principles and letters of zoning arrangement between the north and the south.

His words:

“If you look at the presidential primaries of the APC and the PDP, the Igbo would have buried their heads in shame if not for Peter Obi and the Labour Party.

“Nigerians of all shades of opinion are rallying around Peter Obi. Nigerians must show commitment and love. What is happening is divine. Obi is a hot brand.

“We are urging Nigerians to rally round Peter Obi. Peter Obi stands for the good of Nigeria and its citizens. The hope Nigerians need is Peter Obi, even in the midst of plenty he cannot waste the resources.

“Obi’s movement is a revolution that will take Nigeria far. He is a role model.”

Umeh, who left APGA to clinch the senatorial ticket of the LP, said his exit from APGA was the wish of God, adding that his defection offered him the opportunity to mend fences with Obi, which had gone awry about 10 years ago.

They are afraid of the youths, not Peter Obi - Peter P-Square declares

On his part, pop artist Peter Okoye of the P-Square group has stated that the bigger political parties are not afraid of Obi, but the Nigerian youths backing him.

He tweeted:

“They are not afraid of Peter Obi, they're afraid of you, the youths, you remind them of #Sorosoke, #EndSars, you remind them of their weakness which they are afraid to know. So stay on the line don't give up! The only answer is your PVC.”

Peter Obi must agree to be Kwankwaso’s deputy, says NNPP spokesman

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Mr. Major Agni, on Tuesday, June 21 said that the only condition for a coalition with the LP is for Obi to agree to be running mate to Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Speaking on Arise Television, the NNPP spokesman stated that of the 18 presidential candidates at the conclusion of the nomination exercise, Kwankwaso stands out and remains the preferred politician of Nigerians.

He insisted that the party has continued to receive calls that Kwankwaso must not step down, maintaining that the only acceptable conclusion is that Obi should accept to be Kwankwaso’s deputy.

Ned Nwoko shares his thoughts on Peter Obi's 2023 campaign

Business magnate and politician, Ned Nwoko has stated that the presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi lacks the structure required to lead Nigeria.

Speaking in a BBC interview on Tuesday, June 21, Nwoko praised the former Anambra state governor’s demeanour in the business sphere but noted that politics is a different ball game.

He said Obi will do well as a minister of economy under the PDP federal government.

