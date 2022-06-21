The sudden popularity of Peter Obi has been acknowledged by Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state

The Labour Party presidential candidate has been able to win over millions of young Nigerians with his issue-based campaign style

Obaseki has warned the PDP and the ruling APC to be wary of the new set of political participants who call themselves 'Obidients'

Benin - Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has declared that Nigerians are no longer interested in the two top political parties in the country, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the governor, Nigerians are now in search of an alternative political party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Governor Obaseki has acknowledged the rising political profile of Peter Obi. Photo credit: Edo state government

Source: Facebook

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Obaeki said:

“You can see that something is going on and we do not want this to be a trend. The future of our politics in this country is changing.

“I do not know whether you are closely watching what is going on; the level of disenchantment within the parties. I am sure in all of our homes now, we have so many people now who call themselves ‘Obidients’.

“I don’t know whether you have them in your house. Just ask them, ‘which party are you?’, they say ‘Obidients’; you understand. They do not want us; they are not talking about PDP or APC.

“They are looking for alternatives and they are many. You see all of them queuing for their PVCs now. They are not looking at the direction of PDP or APC now. They are looking for alternatives.

“If we do not curb this, if we do not make our party attractive, I do not know what will happen in the next elections.”

