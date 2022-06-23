Ike Ekweremadu, a former deputy Senate President in Nigeria is trending for the wrong reasons in the country

The prominent southeast politician was nabbed in the United Kingdom for allegedly involving himself in organ harvesting

A former minister of aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has weighed in on the travails of the Enugu-born politician

FCT, Abuja - Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has weighed in on the travails of former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu in the United Kingdom.

Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation and graduate of the University of Cambridge in the UK, said he refuses to assume Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice are guilty of the allegations of organ harvesting by a British Magistrate court.

Ike Ekweremadu and his wife appeared in court earlier in the day over the issue.

He wrote on Twitter:

“It is unacceptable and a crime under British law for a man to take a child into the U.K. for the purpose of removing its organs for someone else's use.

“Under the law, a child cannot give consent for such a course of action, and neither can the parents give consent for such to buy the child or any of his or her body parts.

“Despite all this, I refuse to assume that Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife are guilty of this wicked act unless and until I see the evidence or they are proved so by a duly constituted court of law. There is a presumption of innocence in criminal matters and this is what I hold on to.

“I pray for the Ekweremadus at this difficult time and I also pray for the child whose organs were to be removed. May God grant us more sensitivity, compassion, love, and kindness in this country, especially for our children.’’

Ike Ekeremadu: Letter shows senator applied for kidney transplant visa

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a letter released by Senator Ike Ekweremadu's media team indicates that the Enugu-born politician informed British authorities that he was taking a boy abroad for a kidney transplant for his daughter.

The letter accompanied the visa application the senator made for the boy addressed to the British High Commission in Abuja.

The document seen by Legit.ng showed Senator Ekweremadu applied for a visa for the boy named David Nwamini Ukpo on December 28, 2021.

UK magistrate court denies Ekweremadu and his wife bail

Recall that the Uxbridge Magistrate court denied Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, bail following their arrest.

The lawmaker was arrested and charged to court alongside his wife for bringing a child to the UK for organ harvesting.

The couple appeared in the court on charges relating to the conspiracy of human trafficking for organ harvesting.

