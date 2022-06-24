The attorney general of the United Kingdom, Suella Braverman, is expected to decide the fate of the Ike Ekweremadus on July 7

Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice are facing charges of human trafficking and attempted organ harvesting from a child

The duo have been accused of complicity in bringing a child said to be 15 years of age to the UK for organ harvesting

On Thursday, June 23, news broke that the former deputy president of the Senate Ike Ekweremadu and his wife had been arrested by police officers in the United Kingdom over allegations of attempted organ harvesting from a 15-year-old boy.

The Cable reports that the attorney general of England and Wales, Suella Braverman, will decide the fate of the Ekweremadus within the next 14 days.

The attorney general of England and Wales will decide the fate of the Ekweremadus' on allegation of organ trafficking on July 7. Photo: BBC, The Cable

The issue of whether they will face trial over the case of human trafficking and attempted organ harvesting will be made known by the Uxbridge Magistrates Court on July 7.

According to the crown prosecutor, Damla Ayas, part of the allegation against Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice took place in Nigeria.

Ayas told the court that the Ekweremadus' case is unique and would require a final decision by Braverman to be held.

