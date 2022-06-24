Ike Ekweremadu's arrest by British authorities has been major trending news in Nigeria and beyond

The Enugu-born senator was arrested in the United Kingdom for alleged organ harvesting, according to British authorities

Senator Dino Melaye has declared support for his former colleague over his travails in the United Kingdom

FCT, Abuja - As the arrest of Senator Ike Ekweremadu continues to dominate headlines in Nigeria and beyond, Senator Dino Melaye has declared support for his colleague and fellow Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain.

Ike Ekweremadu will need to prove to British authorities that he is innocent. Photo credit: @NGRSenate

Source: Twitter

Melaye shared a letter Ekweremadu wrote to the British High Commission in Nigeria letting them know about his mission to the United Kingdom.

The Kogi-born politician then wrote:

“I stand with Ike.”

Another PDP chieftain Olisa Metuh declares support for Ekwreremadu

Similarly, a former PDP national publicity secretary, Chief Olisa Metuh, has declared support for Ekweremadu.

Metuh stated that the former Deputy Senate President is a good man while praying that the almighty God will vindicate him.

He wrote on his Facebook page:

“At times like this, you get a mob media trial. Even those who know the truth will keep quiet. IKE EKWEREMADU is a kind-hearted, jovial and humble man. He is a good man and God will vindicate him.

“My thoughts and prayers are with him and his wonderful family. It will surely end in praise in Jesus name.”

APC chieftain Femi Fani-Kayode speaks on the travails of Ike Ekweremadu

On his part, a former minister of aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has stated that he will give Ekweremadu and his wife the benefit of doubt and assume their innocent until proven otherwise.

Fani-Kayode stated that he refuses to assume Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice are guilty of the allegations of organ harvesting by a British Magistrate court.

He, however, noted that it is unacceptable and a crime under British law for a man to take a child into the United Kingdom. for the purpose of removing his or her organs for someone else's use.

Ike Ekeremadu: Letter shows senator applied for kidney transplant visa

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a letter released by Senator Ike Ekweremadu's media team indicates that the Enugu-born politician informed British authorities that he was taking a boy abroad for a kidney transplant for his daughter.

The letter accompanied the visa application the senator made for the boy addressed to the British High Commission in Abuja.

The document seen by Legit.ng showed Senator Ekweremadu applied for a visa for the boy named David Nwamini Ukpo on December 28, 2021.

Source: Legit.ng