The APC has a few hours to make a decision on who flies a joint ticket with its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu

There have been divergent opinions on the personality to be considered as a vice presidential candidate of the party

A coalition of groups have called on Tinubu to choose the current SGF, Boss Mustapha as his running mate

FCT, Abuja - A coalition of pro-democracy and civil society groups have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to settle for Mr. Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation as the party’s vice presidential candidate.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 16, the coalition made up of the Peoples Alliance for Indigenous Rights (PAIR); Civil Society Action for National Inclusion (CSANI); and Society for Equity and Gender Advocacy (SEGA), said Mr. Mustapha stands tall above all others under consideration.

Adamawa-born Mustapha is a lawyer, management consultant, politician, and boardroom guru of considerable repute. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov

Source: Twitter

Part of the statement read:

“Mr. Boss Mustapha is near-impeccable, reliable, trustworthy, and without controversy or any baggage to underwhelmed the APC project to retain power in 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“As a northern Christian, the SGF will be bringing to bear the required balance, assuage the fears of the Christian population, and an assurance that the interest of the north will be protected.”

In the statement signed by Isa Pai, Chukwudi Emmanuel, and Fola Akin, they noted that:

“Over the years, Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has demonstrated dexterity in his duties, commitment, and loyalty to the ideals of President Muhammadu Buhari.

"As the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha demonstrated that in times of national (global) emergency what is required is one individual who can lead, organise, direct, be focused, calm and reassuring. It is no small measure that he brilliantly coordinated the Covid-19 task team that performed creditably.”

In rooting for Adamawa-born Mustapha, the coalition appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC leadership to demonstrate that no section of the country will be left behind, especially those who have supported the present government.

The statement noted:

“As the clock ticks to the final minutes for the choice of a vice presidential candidate, Mr. Boss Mustapha stands taller than any being considered at the moment in terms of his unblemished record, exemplary service to the administration and country, direction of purpose, geopolitical and religious balance and inclusion.”

2023: APC national stakeholders reject Muslim-Muslim ticket

In a related development, the APC Stakeholders Forum has rejected the purported plan by the party to settle for a Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The forum called on Tinubu not to listen to the advocates of a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the party in the interest of national unity.

Addressing a press conference on Monday evening, June 13 in Abuja, the forum which comprises several party chieftains, youths leader, and other stakeholders, said Nigeria is currently deeply divided within fault lines of ethnicity and religion and cannot afford to jettison these sensibilities in critical decision making.

2023: Pastor says rumours of Muslim-Muslim ticket targeted at denting Tinubu

On his part, the leader of Young Professionals of Nigeria, Pastor John Desmond has warned those peddling rumours of a Muslim-Muslim in the APC to quit henceforth.

He said the speculation is targeted at denting the image of Tinubu and tagging him as a religious fanatic.

Desmond, in a statement on Sunday, June 12 said Tinubu is smart enough to make the best choice of running mate that will deliver victory when the time comes.

Source: Legit.ng